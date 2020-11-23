Samsung sets up AR-VR innovation lab at IIT Jodhpur

Read Article

South Korean tech giant Samsung on Friday inaugurated its Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (AR-VR) innovation lab at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur.

The Samsung AR-VR innovation lab will train students on new technologies such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality, helping them learn industry-relevant skills and making them job-ready.

Courses at the lab would be run by Samsung engineers in conjunction with the faculty of IIT-Jodhpur and will be offered to B.Tech, M.Tech, and PhD students.

A batch of 30-35 students would be trained per year and part of this lab would be used by research fellows to conduct their experiments.

“We are confident that Samsung Innovation Lab will help students leverage the growing digital technologies market and develop their talent,” Peter Rhee, Corporate Vice President, Samsung India, said in a statement.

The curriculum at the lab will include Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and Mixed Reality, with special emphasis on touch, haptics, taste, smell, robotic interfaces, telepresence, and brain-machine interfaces.

The course will be taught over 14 weeks through classroom lectures, assignments and lab room sessions, self-study, and mini-projects.

Extensive tutorials and approach documents will also be provided to students to facilitate practical exercises.

“This lab will provide an opportunity to the students to get exposed to different aspects of AR and VR technologies,” said Professor Santanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT Jodhpur.

“As AR and VR is finding applications in diverse fields like education, industrial design, robotics, infrastructure management and medicine, students of different programmes can take advantage of this facility,” he added,

The company has so far set up six Samsung Innovation Labs in IIT-Delhi, IIT-Kanpur, IIT-Hyderabad, IIT-Kharagpur, IIT-Roorkee, and IIT-Guwahati as part of its ‘Samsung Digital Academy’ programme since 2017.

–IANS

