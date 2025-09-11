Sandisk’s WD Blue® SN5100 NVMe™ SSD Now Available in India

Engineered to accelerate AI-enabled workflows, handle demanding productivity tasks, and streamline 4K and 8K video editing, the WD Blue® SN5100 NVMe™ SSD delivers up to 30% higher performance over the previous generation3.Powered by SANDISK® BiCS8 QLC 3D CBA NAND and enhanced with SANDISK nCache™ 4.0 technology, the WD Blue® SN5100 NVMe™ SSD achieves read speeds of up to 7,100 MB/s1 (1TB–2TB models). With storage capacities ranging from 500GB up to 4TB2, this SSD ensures faster large-file transfers, improved responsiveness for heavy applications, and reliable performance for today’s data-intensive workloads.
Key Features of the WD Blue SN5100 NVMe SSD include:
Highlights:
Advertisement
- PCIe® Gen 4.0 performance with read speeds up to 7,100MB/s (1TB–2TB models), delivering up to 30% faster speeds vs. prior generation3
- Copy large files or project folders in blistering speeds thanks to the SANDISK® nCache™ 4.0 t
- SANDISK BiCS8 QLC 3D CBA NAND technology for higher density and capacity
- Capacities available in 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB2 on M.2 2280 single-sided assembly
- 5-year limited warranty 4
- Free Acronis® True Image™ for Sandisk software download for seamless data migration
- SANDISK Dashboard application5 for health monitoring and firmware updates.
nice topic thank you