SAP Labs India extends collaboration with PSGiTech to deepen industry research

SAP Labs India and PSG Institute of Technology and Applied Research (PSGiTech) Coimbatore have renewed their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for two years. The renewal aims to continue to provide students with industry exposure, undertake collaborative research projects, and develop thought-leadership focused on SAP technologies. Academia collaborations are key to SAP Labs India’s commitment to fostering an innovation mindset among students. By partnering with top educational institutes in India, SAP Labs India continues to explore research engagements on industry-relevant topics, driving progress and innovation.

This collaboration is set to engage students from PSGiTech through various initiatives, including hackathons based on challenge statements and relevant emerging topics. Additionally, SAP Labs India will conduct knowledge-sharing sessions through Research Engagement and Collaboration Hub (REACH by SAP Labs India) to empower faculty and students with expertise in SAP and related technologies. The partnership also encompasses co-authoring of books and research papers and organising expert sessions on topics of joint interest. SAP Labs India has been working with PSGiTech on several topics including Low-Code No-Code, coding constructs for energy efficiency, cloud deployment, cloud cost management, and many more.

Sindhu Gangadharan, MD, SAP Labs India, and Vice Chairperson, nasscom, emphasised the significance of this collaboration, “At SAP, we believe that innovation is the cornerstone of progress. Partnering with academic institutions like PSGiTech allows us to tap into a rich pool of talent and fresh ideas, driving technological advancements that can shape the future. In today’s fast-evolving tech landscape, particularly with the rise of generative AI, it is crucial for students to augment their education with hands-on industry experience and deep subject matter expertise. Our collaboration with PSGiTech provides students with the opportunity to build and showcase their innovative capabilities, co-develop solutions to real-world challenges, and prepare for a dynamic workforce. We are excited to continue this journey of research and innovation with the faculty members and students of PSGiTech.”

Dr N Saravanakumar, Principal-PSGiTech added, “The ongoing association between PSGiTech and SAP Labs India is more than a partnership; it’s a shared vision that recognises the power of collaboration between academia and industry. By combining SAP Labs India’s industry knowledge and technical acumen with PSGiTech’s academic excellence, we are setting new standards for industry-academia partnerships. The collaboration with SAP provides our students with access to modern approach, cutting-edge technologies, and real-world projects, enabling them to learn, explore, and grow into industry-ready professionals. We look forward to continuing this journey and contributing to technological advancements on a global scale.”

Moreover, SAP Labs India and PSGiTech will hold joint workshops to address challenges collaboratively, explore internship and project opportunities for students, and facilitate periodic visits to SAP Labs India Bangalore campus for nominated representatives and students of PSGiTech to strengthen their ties. The collaboration also includes the Teachers Industry Immersion Program that aims to bridge the gap between theoretical classroom learning and real-world applications of technology in the industry. This program equips teachers with the knowledge and resources to effectively integrate SAP technology and industry trends into their curriculum, exposes them to the latest advancements and future directions of SAP technology, and sparks new ideas for engaging students in STEM fields.