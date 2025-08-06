SAP Labs India inaugurates Second Campus in Bengaluru; €194 Million Investment Fuels Expansion and Innovation in India

SAP Labs India today announced the inauguration of its new state-of-the-art campus in Bengaluru, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to India as a strategic innovation powerhouse. With a total planned capacity of 15,000 professionals and a total investment of €194 million across all phases, the campus is one of SAP’s largest globally.

Strategically located near the Bengaluru International Airport, SAP Labs India Innovation Park further solidifies India’s critical role in SAP’s global R&D and innovation ecosystem. The campus was inaugurated by Shri Siddaramaiah, Hon. Chief Minister of Karnataka, inaugurates the campus in the presence of Shri Ashwini Vaishnav, Minister for Railways; Information & Broadcasting; Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India, Shri Priyank Kharge, Hon. State IT Minister, Karnataka, Thomas Saueressig, Executive Board Member, SAP SE and Sindhu Gangadharan, Managing Director, SAP Labs India, and H.E. Dr Philipp Ackermann, German Ambassador to India.

“India’s rise as a global technology powerhouse is not just a story of scale—it’s a story of ingenuity, resilience, and relentless innovation,” said Sindhu Gangadharan, Managing Director, SAP Labs India and Head of Customer Innovation Services, SAP. “Over the last 27 years, SAP has had the privilege of being part of this extraordinary journey—witnessing firsthand how India’s talent has redefined what’s possible in enterprise technology. The launch of this campus marks a new chapter in that shared story. It is a testament to our continued belief in India’s potential to lead the world in breakthrough innovation, built on the foundation of trust, purpose, and progress. Designed to house 15,000 future-focused professionals, this campus is where customer-centric innovation meets employee well-being, where sustainability meets scale, and where SAP’s commitment to India’s growth story deepens—not just for today, but for decades to come.”

“This campus is a strategic asset in SAP’s global portfolio, enabling us to lead with innovation, and purpose,” said Thomas Saueressig, Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE for Customer Services and Delivery. “It is a global innovation hub that will help our customers move from insight to action with enterprise-grade AI, data, and application created right here in India.”

Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister of Karnataka on the launch said, “India is rapidly emerging as a global technology powerhouse and is not just adopting innovation, but actively building it. SAP Labs India’s new campus stands as a strong testimony to this momentum. It reflects the growing role of Karnataka and India as epicentres of tech talent and innovation for the world.”

“SAP Labs India Innovation Park in Bengaluru is a timely investment in India’s growth story. It is anchored in Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat at 2047’. This campus reflects global confidence in India’s talent and innovation ecosystem. It will further boost India’s position as a trusted technology partner” said Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw Hon’ble Minister of Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & IT, Government of India.

A Campus Built for the Future

SAP Labs India’s new Bengaluru campus features India’s second SAP Experience Centre—an interactive space where customers can see enterprise solutions come to life in real-world scenarios. The campus is also home to S.Market, an AI-powered, autonomous micro market developed in partnership with Compass Group. With a walk-in, walk-out setup and UPI-enabled payments, S.Marketoffers a seamless experience for employees while doubling as a live showcase of SAP’s retail technology in action.

The campus also integrates sustainability and accessibility across its design. It includes a 2.5-acre rainwater retention lake, solar-powered infrastructure, and smart waste management systems. More than 2,000 native trees contribute to a climate-conscious environment. Inclusive features such as tactile pathways, braille signage, ramps, auditory guidance, and gender-neutral restrooms ensure access for all. Spaces for wellness- sensory rooms, nap pods, lactation rooms, and a crèche make the campus a place where people can thrive.

Strategic Announcements

To mark the occasion, SAP Labs India announced key academic partnerships:

AI Career Accelerator Programme: As part of its continued commitment to digital skilling and inclusive growth, SAP announced an investment of EUR 100,000 to launch the AI Career Accelerator Programme in partnership with EduBridge. This will equip over 400 students from underserved communities with hands-on training for AI-enabled roles. With this investment, SAP deepens its mission to bridge India’s skills gap and create career pathways for youth from all backgrounds.

Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV): SAP will collaborate with GSV aiming to enhance academic and industry engagement through joint curriculum development, research, and professional collaboration activities. The MoU includes co-developing academic curricula, supporting executive programs, and facilitating real-world exposure for students and faculty.

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras: In partnership with IIT Madras, SAP will work on AI-driven brain research using public data to predict health issues and recommend treatment options. The collaboration, led by IITM Brain Centre and SAP’s enterprise tech experts, aims to advance digital healthcare innovation focusing on Data Flywheel in HealthTech.

Technical University of Munich (TUM):

SAP and the Technical University of Munich (TUM) intend to deepen their long-standing collaboration by extending it to SAP Labs India. Building on a successful partnership with SAP Labs Germany since 2019, this expansion reinforces both institutions’ commitment to advancing applied research in breakthrough technologies. The focus areas for this next phase include:

Quantum Computing: With a focus on optimisation capabilities, driving efficiency and innovation.

Data Flywheel Unleashed: Targeting advancements in the HealthTech domain, leveraging data to enhance health solutions.

Physical AI: Integrating real and artificial intelligence to create smarter, more responsive systems.

In future, subject to obtaining all applicable regulatory, government and local body approvals, TUM intends to have an office at SAP Labs India Innovation Park, Bangalore, which will act as a research hub, facilitating close collaboration between academic and industry experts to accelerate innovation.

India: SAP’s Innovation Engine

With over 17,300 employees, India currently represents one of the largest employee bases for SAP outside its headquarters in Waldorf, Germany. Besides Bengaluru, SAP also has offices in Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune. SAP Labs India’s Whitefield campus will continue to be a strategic location.

India continues to be one of SAP’s most critical innovation hubs. With a strong presence across Product Engineering, Services, and Customer Services, India is central to SAP’s global strategy. With the launch of the new campus, SAP marks a defining milestone in its journey in India—one that blends purpose-driven innovation with sustainable growth.