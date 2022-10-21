SAP launches Industry Knowledge Exchange in collaboration with AWS

SAP India the world leader of enterprise application software and cloud solutions has announced the launch of SAP Industry Knowledge Exchange (SAP IKEX), aimed at accelerating India’s journey to ‘Amrit Kaal,’ and driving the country’s inclusive digital transformation with sustainable development.

Launched in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), the exchange will bring together enterprises, consulting firms, and academia across 25 industries enabling technological co-innovation, sharing of best-practices, and deliberation on regulatory policies to produce shared business value, accelerate growth, increase global competitiveness, and promote sustainability. Adding flavour to the initiative will be the presence of marquee customers such as Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Chaayos, More Retail, Philips India, Bombay Shaving Company, Greaves Electric Mobility, etc.

“Organizations and their business leaders have the power to create momentum and shape the future of their respective industries. We want to enable corporates in creating business networks that allows various industries to interact and achieve uniform growth across the whole value chain,” said Kulmeet Bawa, President & Managing Director, SAP Indian Subcontinent. “With the Industry Knowledge Exchange Platform our objective is to empower Indian enterprises to promote growth and operational continuity while also gathering pertinent information in real-time to be ready for potential disruptions. This initiative will have a major impact on how India evolves over the next 25 years of Amrit Kaal.”

The Knowledge Exchange confluence is based on following 3 pillars:

Establishment of an industry board: Setting up of an industry board for each sector that will help in identifying sectoral challenges, shaping industry agenda, and driving peer to peer engagement. The council will comprise of academicians, business leaders, and innovation and technology partners.

Co-innovation with industries: Facilitating collaboration between multiple stakeholders within each industry ecosystem that will deliver value, drive cloud adoption, and assist start-ups and digital natives.

Improvement of regulatory and policy inputs: Capitalizing and leveraging inputs from industry bodies such as the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA), and Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA), etc. to ensure a conducive policy and regulatory framework.

Commenting on the collaboration, Puneet Chandok, President, Commercial Business, AWS India and South Asia, Amazon Internet Services, said, “While a conducive economic environment, structural reforms and government initiatives are necessary for businesses to flourish, industry-academia collaborations are equally critical for organizations to thrive, regardless of their industry and size. By bringing together expertise and perspectives from the larger ecosystem, enterprises can tap into mutual growth opportunities, expanded networks, and fuel innovation to solve larger business challenges around emerging technologies, talent, and sustainability. Our collaboration with SAP will enable maximizing business value across industries by fast-tracking their digital transformation and help them be future-ready.”

The first edition of IKEX in 2022 will witness coming together of eminent business leaders from five industries – consumer, life sciences, auto, manufacturing, start-ups, and unicorn businesses – and will gradually expand to include the remaining industries.