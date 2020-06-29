SAP launches MSMEs initiative “Global Bharat” to make them globally competitive

Read Article

SAP India announces the launch of Global Bharat, a program designed to enable Indian MSMEs become globally competitive by equipping them with digital technologies. In association with NASSCOM Foundation, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Pratham InfoTech Foundation, the program further compliments Government of India’s vision to empower MSME sector by providing them access to global marketplace, digital skilling for the workforce and transforming business processes.

Given the current business environment and state of economies, Global Bharat will enable Indian MSMEs to become future-ready while driving greater efficiencies by adopting these 3 initiatives:

Gaining Access to Global Marketplace: MSMEs will have open access to SAP Ariba Discovery where any buyer can post sourcing needs and any of the four million suppliers on Ariba Network can respond with their ability to deliver the goods and services required with no fees through December 31, 2020. Ariba Network is the largest digital B2B marketplace where more than USD $3.3 trillion in global commerce flows annually. By accessing the SAP Ariba Discovery offer, Indian MSMEs can enroll themselves as suppliers and access a global customer market.

Digitally Skilling Workforce: Business owners will have access to SAP India's Code Unnati, a coveted Golden Peacock Award winning digital skilling initiative. MSMEs will be provided accessibility to 240 courses (more getting added in a few months) on Digital Financial, Soft Skills, Productivity Technologies that will digitally skill the workforce and adapt to the new working environments. The curated courses will be made available through a mobile application for people to access via their android smartphone devices. Under this digital literacy program, SAP India has already trained over 1 million youth with the help of 1500 physical training centers

Digitally Transform Businesses: Global Bharat brings affordable and accessible enterprise technology for MSMEs. Through Bharat ERP initiative, they can now adopt SAP's world class ERP; Business One Starter Pack on the cloud. We understand from SAP's partner ecosystem that they will make available this cloud offering for Rs 3999 per user per month with accessibility for maximum of 5 users per MSME. This Digital transformation will enhance efficiencies for businesses while enabling them to provide better products and services to their customers.

Speaking about the program, Deb Deep Sengupta, President and Managing Director, SAP Indian Subcontinent said, “The impact of pandemic on economy and businesses has been felt majorly by MSMEs across the country. Being a potential contributor to India’s GDP (29%) and providing employment to over 111 million people, it is imperative to strengthen the sector for the revival of the country’s economy. Global Bharat, is our endeavour to enable MSMEs to augment business operations and re-access critical processes that overcome inefficiencies and make them globally competitive.”

Subramanian Ananthapadmanabhan, Vice President and Head of General Business, SAP Indian Subcontinent further states, “80% of SAP’s customer base are SMEs that have adopted digital technologies and witnessed exponential growth. As India opens up to a post-COVID business landscape, we are excited to partner with Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises on their digital journeys and support them with technologies and skills necessary to gain scale and compete in the new environment.”

