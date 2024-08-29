Sasken partners with Trustonic to bring advanced security options to Automotive OEMs

Sasken Technologies, a specialist product engineering and digital transformation provider, has formed a new and exciting partnership with innovative cyber security technology business, Trustonic, to bring advanced security options to automotive OEMs.

With a 34+ year history in the embedded software space, Sasken boasts a proven track record in providing concept-to-market, chip-to-cognition R&D services to global leaders in Semiconductor, Automotive, Industrials, Smart Devices & Wearables, Enterprise Grade Devices, Satcom and Transportation industries.

Headquartered in the UK, Trustonic embeds world-leading trusted cybersecurity technology into smart devices and connected vehicles, enabling OEMs to build on robust foundations to secure revenue and power innovation.

Having obtained the World’s first comprehensive EAL5+ certification for its Trusted Execution Environment [TEE] technology ‘Kinibi’ in May 2022, Trustonic’s secure platform is now deployed to over 2 billion smart devices and 20 million vehicles globally, with zero safety violations.

Rajiv C. Mody, CMD & CEO, added, “Sasken is excited to partner with Trustonic, a global leader in cybersecurity. With our deep expertise in the Automotive industry, this collaboration enables us to deliver cutting-edge, secure solutions for Automotive OEMs & Tier1s, ensuring our clients can innovate with confidence. By combining Trustonic’s proven security expertise with Sasken’s engineering prowess, we are confident of setting new standards for safety and innovation in the industry.”

In forming this new partnership, Trustonic will now work closely with Sasken engineers so they can provide advanced security options for higher level applications and services. This will prove particularly beneficial for Sasken’s advances in technology, where its customers will benefit from an enhanced level security around newly developed AI solutions.

Andrew Till, General Manager of Secure Platform Trustonic, confirmed: “Trustonic is working hard to build an ecosystem of partners who can seamlessly work together to deliver innovation with the highest level of security. As a reputable engineering company with strong experience in both Mobile and Automotive embedded projects, we are delighted to have formed this new collaboration with Sasken and now look forward to working closely with the team to advance the security of its solutions, while benefitting its end customers across the globe.”

Headquartered in India, Sasken helps global leaders drive product development, commercialisation, customisation and maintenance – from design to deployment.