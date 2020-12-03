Savex signs distribution pact for airSlate’s sign Now Solutions

Read Article

Savex Technologies included airSlate’s e-signature solution, signNow in its list of strategic value-added solutions. The two firms have signed a distribution agreement to provide service providers and enterprises with the best e-signature solution.

signNow is committed to empowering enterprises to grow productivity, as well as manage and sign digital documents anywhere, anytime to go paperless. With signNow looking to expand globally, the company has identified India as of the major geographies, thus announcing Savex Technologies as its first distributor partner in the country.

Borya Shakhnovich, CEO and Founder of airSlate reiterated, “We are extremely pleased to collaborate with Savex, a strong leader in India. We appreciate their customer focus and believe that our strategic partnership will enable us to help digitally transform India and how document workflows are accomplished.”

As the 3rd largest information & communication technology distributor in the country, Savex is a customer-driven technology & IT solution provider that offers a gamut of IT products, as well as expert services, to offer a competitive advantage. Headquartered in Mumbai and with over 86 Sales Offices and 42 stocking locations across India, the company caters to more than 7000 customers in over 650 cities.

“With more and more people working remotely and looking for solutions to make them more efficient and productive, the signNow solution makes sense for our market. We see customers every day looking for ways to better collaborate with their internal teams and to streamline document workflows, and we are eager to begin offering signNow to the Indian market,” stated Raunak Jagasia, Director Enterprise Business, and Alliance at Savex Technologies Pvt Ltd

With this agreement in place, signNow customers will enjoy a host of benefits such as:

Increase Productivity – i.e., 80% of completed documents in a single day.

Best Customer Experience – 127% increase in customer delight scores (on average).

Save Time – 25 times faster turnaround time on completion of the document.

Save Money – 7x Return On Investment in the first year itself. It must be noted that airSlate, which is a globally recognized SaaS technology firm, serves millions of people around the globe. The company offers award-winning cloud solutions and products including, PDF editing, workflow automation, e-signature workflows, and robotic and document process automation, and more.

