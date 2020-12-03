Savex Technologies adds airSlate’s signNow to its growing list of Technology Partners

Read Article

Savex Technologies Private Limited, the 3rd largest information and communication technology distributor in India, announces it has added airSlate’s e-signature solution, signNow, to its growing list of strategic value-added solutions. The two companies have officially signed a distribution agreement to offer enterprises and service providers in India a best-in-class e-signature solution.

“With more and more people working remotely and looking for solutions to make them more efficient and productive, the signNow solution just makes sense for our market. We see customers every day looking for ways to better collaborative with their internal teams and to streamline document workflows so we are eager to begin offering signNow to the Indian market”, said Raunak Jagasia, Director Enterprise Business and Alliance atSavex Technologies Pvt Ltd

signNow is dedicated to empowering organizations to drive productivity, sign and manage digital documents anytime, anywhere, and go paperless. As signNow expands globally, they have identified India as one of its key geographies — announcing Savex as its first distribution partner in India.

Borya Shakhnovich,CEO and Founder of airSlate said, “We are extremely pleased to collaborate with Savex who is such a strong leader in India. We appreciate their customer focus and believe that our strategic partnership will enable us to help digitally transform India and how document workflows are accomplished.”

Savex, is a customer-oriented technology IT solution provider company providing a range of IT products and expert services to create competitive advantage. Savex is headquartered in Mumbai with 86 Sales Offices and 42 stocking locations across the country catering to over 7000 customers in 650+ cities. airSlate and Savex Technologies have partnered to develop customized IT solutions to meet their customers’ needs. With e-signature being the second most sold remote work solution, this timely partnership allows them to better serve existing customers as well as develop new channels.

