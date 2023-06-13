Savex Technologies collaborates with Microsoft to bolster its cloud portfolio

Savex has entered into a distribution agreement with Microsoft to strengthen cloud offerings to its vast set of partners. With this collaboration Savex will focus on Modern Work, Azure Cloud services and Business Applications opportunities. This will support Savex partner network to extend capabilities to their customers’ organizations and businesses to modernize office operations, leverage the cloud services and accelerate transformations with new Microsoft-enabled solutions and platforms.

Savex Technologies Pvt Ltd, is one of the largest ICT distribution houses of India. It is known and recognized for its product offerings and vast array of services to its ever-growing partner ecosystem in India. Savex plans to work closely with Microsoft to target all the market segments, including Small, Medium and Corporate customers. Savex will appoint technical resources to support and enable the growth of new business, including dedicated teams to handle both pre-sales and post-sales customer support and conduct enablement training sessions, to equip partners in smaller cities with the necessary knowledge and skills required to pitch and sell Microsoft solutions.

Organizations are increasingly accelerating their overall cloud strategies to future-proof their businesses. With this strategic collaboration we will empower our partners to build and deploy cloud-native applications and enable their customers for managing and running their solutions and services effectively with all benefits of cloud. As partners have always been central to our business growth strategy, this new and expanding Microsoft-centric capabilities and integrations will enable us address specific needs of our mutual customers across the country,’’ said Raunak Jagasia- Director Enterprise Business and Alliance for Savex Technologies Pvt Ltd.

“Savex has created high recall with vendors by delivering outcomes consistently. We are confident that this collaboration with Savex will further empower the channel community to accelerate digital transformation and help customers innovate in the cloud,” said Venkat Krishnan, Executive Director, Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft India.