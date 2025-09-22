Savex Technologies partners with Hammerspace to accelerate enterprise data growth in India

Mumbai, India – Savex Technologies, an ICT distributors, has announced a strategic partnership with Hammerspace to deliver advanced data orchestration solutions to enterprises across the country. This collaboration aims to empower organizations in India to seamlessly manage, access, and leverage their data across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, enabling faster business transformation and innovation.

With the surge in demand for simplified data management solutions, the Hammerspace Data Platform stands out for its open, data-centric architecture that is optimized for high-performance AI and HPC workloads. Unlike conventional proprietary systems, the platform allows enterprises to unify global access to data spread across existing storage, silos, sites, and clouds — without requiring additional investment in new infrastructure.

Savex Technologies, backed by its extensive 8,500+ partner ecosystem and strong sales and pre-sales expertise, will bring Hammerspace solutions to Indian partners and enterprises at scale. The collaboration will provide partners with technical know-how, solution design support, and go-to-market resources, accelerating adoption and customer success.

Commenting on the alliance, Raunak Jagasia, Director at Savex Technologies, said:

“At Savex, we are committed to bringing the world’s most innovative technologies to our partners and customers. Our alliance with Hammerspace will help Indian enterprises unlock the true potential of their data, while our strong channel ecosystem and pre-sales expertise ensure faster go-to-market and customer success.”

Jeff Giannetti, Chief Revenue Officer at Hammerspace, added:

“Savex brings deep expertise, strong partner relationships, and a proven ability to deliver innovative solutions at scale in India. Together, we are making it easier for enterprises and service providers in the region to harness the power of their data, no matter where it resides.”

This partnership is expected to significantly accelerate enterprise adoption of modern data orchestration in India, enabling organizations to achieve agility, scalability, and competitive advantage in a digital-first economy.