Savex Technologies partners with Trellix to strengthen cyber resilience across India

Savex Technologies has announced a strategic nationwide partnership with Trellix, a global cybersecurity leader. Under this alliance, Savex becomes an authorized distributor of Trellix, offering its complete portfolio of cybersecurity solutions across India.

“We are pleased to bring Trellix’s industry-leading cybersecurity technologies to our partners and customers across India,” said Raunak Jagasia, Director, Savex Technologies. “This collaboration strengthens our ability to deliver integrated, scalable security solutions that help organizations detect, respond to, and recover from cyber threats with greater assurance.”

Through the partnership, Savex will distribute Trellix’s advanced offerings, including AI-powered Security Operations products, Endpoint Security, Data Security, and Network Security, to its network of over 5,000 system integrators, VARs, and managed service providers nationwide.

“Trellix is committed to securing our customers’ data and infrastructure from advanced threats,” said Ganesh Iyer, Managing Director, India & SAARC, Trellix. “Our partnership with Savex aligns with our shared mission to strengthen cyber resilience across India, leveraging their leadership, expertise, and extensive network.”

The collaboration comes at a time when cybersecurity is a top priority for Indian enterprises amid rapid digital transformation, rising threats, and growing cloud adoption. Together, Savex and Trellix aim to deliver enterprise-grade protection backed by strong local expertise and on-ground support.