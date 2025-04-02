Saviynt hires cybersecurity executive Nitin Varma as SVP and MD for India and SAARC

Saviynt announced that Nitin Varma has joined the company as Senior Vice President and Managing Director for India and SAARC. Saviynt has a significant existing presence in the region, with nearly 600 employees in India serving all corporate functions. Varma’s appointment will strengthen Saviynt’s go-to-market efforts and is emblematic of the company’s overall commitment to the region. Varma will be leading Saviynt’s new customer acquisition efforts, building and enhancing technical and consulting partnerships, and elevating the company’s overall position as a trusted provider of identity security solutions in India and SAARC.

“Nitin brings more than 25 years of experience in sales, operations, and strategy for some of the leading companies in identity, security, and infrastructure. We have a large opportunity and aggressive goals for growing our business in South Asia, and we are confident that Nitin is the perfect choice to build and scale our business in the region,” said Paul Zolfaghari, president at Saviynt.

Varma has over two decades of leadership experience in cybersecurity and technology, including with organisations like CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, and Cisco. In his last assignment as Managing Director at CrowdStrike he was responsible for building, scaling, and creating a strong market presence across India and SAARC.

“I am excited to join Saviynt at a time when the company has tremendous potential to gain mindshare, build its reputation, capture market share in South Asia, and most importantly deliver the desired outcomes to customers. India is the second most targeted nation in the world in terms of cyberattacks, a vast majority of which are identity related,” said Varma. “I look forward to building an impactful team and developing ecosystem partnerships and alliances to educate businesses in the region about Saviynt and why its cloud-based platform is the most reliable approach to solving problems and protecting identities.”