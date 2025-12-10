Saviynt raises $700M to power identity security for the AI era

Saviynt has raised $700 million in a Series B growth equity round at a valuation of around $3 billion. The financing was led by KKR, with participation from Sixth Street Growth, TenEleven, and existing Series A investor Carrick Capital Partners. The investment reflects a shared conviction that identity management is the foundational infrastructure for enterprises deploying AI at scale.

Saviynt’s AI-driven platform governs access for human, non-human, and AI-agent identities across applications, data, and infrastructure. By converging identity governance, privileged access management, application access governance, and identity security posture management, the platform simplifies compliance, reduces risk, and improves operational efficiency for companies migrating to cloud and AI-enabled infrastructure.

As enterprises increasingly adopt AI copilots, autonomous agents, and AI-driven workflows, the need for a comprehensive identity security solution covering human and non-human identities has become critical.

“This is a defining moment for Saviynt and the industry,” said Sachin Nayyar, Founder & CEO of Saviynt. “Demand for secure, governed identity has never been greater. Partnering with KKR and Sixth Street Growth provides the resources and expertise to accelerate innovation and bring identity security to every organisation in the AI era.”

The AI-driven identity challenge

Legacy identity and access management systems were designed for human users and static access patterns. Modern enterprises must now govern employees, contractors, service accounts, certificates, keys, supply chain identities, and AI agents that operate continuously and make real-time decisions. AI-generated identities are the fastest-growing class, reshaping productivity, workflows, and enterprise operations.

Identity security provides the necessary guardrails for AI, transforming identity governance from a compliance function into a strategic enabler for AI adoption.

Investor confidence

“Saviynt has built one of the most advanced identity security platforms in the market, purpose-built for the AI era,” said Ben Pederson, Managing Director at KKR. “We look forward to scaling their platform globally, advancing next-generation AI capabilities, and leveraging KKR’s experience supporting cybersecurity leaders to drive growth and innovation.”

Market momentum

Saviynt now serves over 600 global enterprise customers, including more than 20% of Fortune 100 companies. The platform has expanded to include AI Agent Identity Management, Non-Human Identity Management, Privileged Access Management, and Identity Security Posture Management, while integrating with key ecosystem players such as AWS, CrowdStrike, Zscaler, Wiz, and Cyera.

Funding to accelerate growth

The new capital will accelerate product development, expand AI-based utilities, and enable deeper integration with hyper-scalers, SaaS platforms, professional services firms, and resellers. KKR’s investment leverages its extensive cybersecurity expertise and global network to help Saviynt scale its identity security solutions worldwide.

The financing was advised by Piper Sandler and Cooley LLP for Saviynt, Latham & Watkins LLP for Carrick Capital Partners, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP for KKR, and Moelis & Co and Kirkland & Ellis LLP for Sixth Street Growth.