Schneider Electric Expands its Offerings on its E-Commerce Platform for India

Schneider Electric, the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has announced the launch of its expanded E-commerce platform in the country. The platform shall host a wider range of Schneider Electric’s B2B products, including its entire home products range. This is an effort to help its partners and customers source products digitally, without manual intervention easing access especially in the current scenario.

The platform is powered by an Expert Chat Support which can help customers close deals in a matter of minutes. Through the platform the company is also expanding its geographical footprint in the country, where express delivery, to close to 150 locations, will be provided.

The platform has curated offerings for different categories of buyers, such as industrial retailers, electrical retailers, MSMEs etc. Buyers will have a range of LV products to choose from with easy EMI payment options. Detailed catalogues with price lists, online quotations of requirements will further be accentuated by virtual experience zones.

Sharing his thoughts on the strengthening of the eShop offerings, Srinivas Shanbhogue, Vice President, Retail Business, Schneider Electric India, said, “Our expanded eShop will help our entire ecosystem gain easy access to our products with flexible payment options and affordable pricing. At Schneider Electric, digital transformation is the core of our development and pivoting to digital ways of doing business is the need of the hour to support and re energise the economy.”

The recent lockdown has escalated the need for a robust digital infrastructure and businesses across sectors realise this. Today, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have initiated this technology shift to enable automation, and companies need products delivered faster, to quickly get back to business. Schneider Electric’s expanded e-shop will offer MSMEs easy access to Schneider Electric’s latest product portfolio, with free shipping and guidance from product experts. This customised product range shall include Contactors, MCCBs, Power Supply products, Pilot Lights, MCBs and Signaling Lights.

McKinsey’s recent data show that the country has moved five years forward in consumer and business digital adoption in a matter of around eight weeks. We see these changes reflected across banking, healthcare, education and retail segments. With this, businesses too need to prepare themselves to shift gear significantly, while staying optimised, smart, agile and sustainable.

At Schneider Electric, our mission is to help drive innovation and work collectively to transform the industries which power us, both locally and globally. We are committed to India’s growth story and strongly believe in the vision of Make in India.

