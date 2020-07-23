Schneider Electric Introduces Easy UPS 3L 500 and 600 kVA

Read Article

Schneider Electric, a digital transformation of energy management and automation provider, has announced the introduction of Easy UPS 3L, the newest part of the Easy UPS 3-phase Uninterruptable Power Supply (UPS) range, extending the medium range to 500 and 600 kVA (400V) for external batteries. Available in all regions that support 400V except China and Japan, the Easy UPS 3L simplifies and streamlines configuration and service, delivering high availability and predictability to medium and large commercial buildings, data centers, and light industrial UPS applications.

With its compact footprint, highly available parallel and redundant design, and robust electrical specifications, Easy UPS 3L protects critical equipment in a wide range of environments from damage due to power outages, surges, and spikes. It is up to 96% efficient to bring predictability to utility costs. Easy UPS 3L includes a wide battery voltage window and accommodates a variety of battery configurations including battery banks. It comes with a full range of options and accessories making it easy to integrate into different environments.

“Thanks to an exceptional combination of competitive specifications; robust, flexible, and fault-tolerant design that enhances availability; and an optimized footprint that saves valuable real estate, the Easy UPS 3L is the ideal choice for easy business continuity and optimized investment, whether it’s on your shop floor or in your electrical room,” said Mustafa Demirkol, Global VP, 3-Phase UPS Offer Management & Marketing, Schneider Electric. “It is easy to configure, easy to use, and easy to service. By further extending the Easy UPS 3-phase range, Schneider Electric continues to fill a market need by offering easy, robust, and competitive solutions that prioritize safety, efficiency, and availability for today’s connected businesses.”

Customers benefit from Schneider’s global service setup with strong local networks of service specialists that provide customers with a complete range of services throughout the entire Easy UPS 3L lifecycle. The start-up service is included to ensure the Easy UPS 3L is properly and safely configured for best performance, reliability, safety, and peace of mind.

Simple to configure, use, and service, Easy UPS 3L:

Offers resiliency against harsh environments with conformal coated printed circuit boards, replaceable dust filter, operating temperature of up to 40°C, and strong overload protection, all of which make Easy UPS 3L a reliable solution for business continuity.

Provides less system complexity and saves on CapEx investment, making it ideal for medium and large commercial buildings and light industrial applications.

Enables easy monitoring and management with EcoStruxure IT’s cloud-based software suite when you buy the optional network card. For more information, visit www.schneider-electric.com/ecostruxure-it and try EcoStruxure IT Expert monitoring solution for free for 30 days.

