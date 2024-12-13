Schneider Electric Introduces EcoConsult in India, to provide Electrical and Automation System Consulting Services

Schneider Electric, announced the launch of EcoConsult in India. Through this, the company aims to provide consulting services for electrical and automation systems, enabling them to prevent downtime, maximise safety and resilience, and contribute towards their sustainability goals. Whether a new installation or existing equipment, EcoConsult solutions will enable businesses to discover untapped efficiencies by providing them actionable insights to improve connected asset health and efficiency while helping to reduce overall carbon footprint.

EcoConsult provides actionable insights and deliver on critical business outcomes, including up to 30% reduction in Operational Expenditure (OpEx) for asset management, up to 35% reduction in electrical energy losses, up to 15% savings on electrical utility bills through power factor improvement, and up to a 20% enhancement in electrical system reliability through implementation of recommendations.

Underlining the importance of electrical consulting services to ensure efficient and sustainable electrical and automation assets, Ramesh Kumar Jha, Vice President – Services Business, Schneider Electric India said, “With Schneider Electric’s EcoConsult, we empower businesses to optimise efficiency, enhance safety, and achieve sustainability goals. Our suite of services, including audits and digital twins, helps mitigate risks and improve performance. By choosing EcoConsult, customers can unlock the full potential of their connectable and systems with the end-to-end digital platform, AI, and innovative analytics, optimising their business process and system design.”

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Rajat Abbi, Vice President- Global Marketing, Chief Marketing Officer, Schneider Electric India said, “At Schneider Electric, we recognise that our customers are navigating an era of rapid change, where efficiency, reliability, and sustainability are more critical than ever. With EcoConsult, we offer a tailored solution designed to help businesses unlock their true potential by addressing these evolving needs. Through personalised customer experiences, compelling success stories, and cutting-edge digital engagement, we aim to inspire confidence and demonstrate how EcoConsult can tackle their unique challenges. This initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to empowering our customers to achieve their goals while thriving in a rapidly changing and dynamic environment.”

Through this offering, Schneider Electric aims to identify potential safety and performance issues to reduce risk and improve reliability, right from planning a new installation to assessing the existing equipment:

· EcoConsult Audit – Providing first assessment Audit Service to ensure that the installation is continually operating in a safe and secure way.

· EcoConsult Electrical Digital Twin- Electrical Digital Twin Service digitises the paper-based electrical single-line diagrams by leveraging digital twins to manage electrical network including a multi-year services agreement to maintain your documentation up-to-date.

· EcoConsult System Studies- Providing actionable insights to address the safety, resiliency and sustainability of electrical network.

· EcoConsult Design- Helping businesses plan a new installation and ensure they are well-designed to avoid any potential safety and cybersecurity issues.

· EcoConsult For Data Centers: EcoConsult for Data Centers ensures that Data Centers are fully prepared for the future. It helps boost its reliability, cut costs, and extend the useful life of your assets.