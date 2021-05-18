Schneider Electric launches new-age EcoStruxure 43U C-Series Micro Data Center

Read Article

Schneider Electric, a company in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has announced an expansion of the EcoStruxure Micro Data Center C-Series with the new 43U, offering the company’s commercial and office line of micro data centers. Featuring intelligent cooling technology for enhanced protection and energy efficiency, the new 43U C-Series is the solution on the market that automatically switches between three cooling modes depending on the real-time needs of the system.

By helping customers deploy IT simply, securely and reliably in any edge computing or commercial environment, the new solution is a fully equipped model, eliminating the need for a purpose-built IT room, saving up to 48 per cent on CapEx in 20 percent less time. In addition, users will save up to 40 per cent in field engineering costs and reduce maintenance costs by 7 per cent.

“Our EcoStruxure Micro Data Centers increases resiliency and security with connected physical infrastructure, reduces operational costs with a cloud-based, management platform and reduces design and deployment complexity. EcoStruxure Micro Data Center C-Series 43U is the latest addition, adding more capacity, more savings, and more built-in features to address the unique challenges of commercial environments,” said Jean-Baptiste Plagne, Vice President Offer Management, Rack and Edge Systems, Energy Management, Schneider Electric.

