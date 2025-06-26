Schneider Electric Partners with Horizon Industrial Parks for a State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu

Schneider Electric, announced its plan to develop a manufacturing facility for its Schneider Electric IT Business at Horizon Industrial Park Hosur, near Shoolagiri, Tamil Nadu.

Spread across 500K square feet, the new facility aims to enhance Schneider Electric’s capabilities in manufacturing, sales, and trading of Battery Management Products (BMS) including Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems, Power Distribution Units (PDU), cooling products, and other electronic accessories. Strategically located along the Bangalore–Chennai National Highway, the upcoming Grade A industrial facility offers seamless connectivity to both Bengaluru and Chennai markets, enabling enhanced distribution and operational efficiencies.

The development will be executed in two phases in collaboration with Horizon Industrial Parks, a leading integrated logistics and industrial infrastructure provider backed by Blackstone Real Estate funds. The first phase will be a dust-free facility featuring a modern office space and extensive tenant improvements. These enhancements include expanded industrial power capacity, advanced fire safety systems, and optimised workspace planning for an initial workforce of 1,500, encompassing both direct and indirect employment. The second phase will build a high-spec, custom facility tailored to Schneider Electric’s advanced operational needs and is expected to be completed in 7 months

Advertisement

“We are happy to partner with Horizon Industrial Parks as we advance our commitment towards an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat,’” said Deepak Sharma, Zone President, Greater India, MD and CEO, Schneider Electric India. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to sustainability, efficiency, and operational excellence. The new facility will significantly enhance our manufacturing capabilities and allow us to incorporate cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices. With this investment, we aim to empower businesses, boost operational efficiency, and contribute meaningfully to the ‘Make in India’ initiative.”

Horizon Industrial Park Hosur is pre-certified ‘Platinum’ by Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). Schneider Electric’s new facility will integrate multiple eco-friendly features, including roof insulation with glass wool, rooftop solar panels for enhanced thermal efficiency, a 12-meter clear height PEB design with skylights for natural lighting, and advanced ventilation systems.

In addition, EV charging stations, HVAC controls, and smart light sensors will be deployed as part of the facility’s integrated BMS. Solar rooftop panels are planned for the next phase of development, further boosting thermal efficiency and reducing carbon footprint.

Urvish Rambhia, Principal at Blackstone Real Estate, said: “We are pleased to partner with Schneider Electric and support its long-term growth in India. We are committed to providing innovative, tailored, and high-quality warehousing solutions for global and local corporations looking to expand their presence in India.”

With this strategic expansion, Schneider Electric continues to reinforce its long-term investment in India’s manufacturing sector, driving innovation, efficiency, and sustainability in the industry.