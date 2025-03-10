Schneider Electric partners with south Bihar power distribution company to transform the power distribution Infrastructure in Bihar

Schneider Electric has partnered with South Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd. (SBPDCL) to modernise and enhance the state’s power distribution network. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in delivering reliable, efficient, and sustainable energy and digital solutions to the people of Bihar.

The increasing energy demand in the state posed a major challenge for SBPDCL, highlighting the urgent need for modernisation to guarantee reliable and seamless power distribution. Effective management of the electrical distribution system became crucial to tackle these issues and ensure uninterrupted power supply for consumers.

Schneider Electric’s advanced EcoStruxure Grid solutions were instrumental in overcoming these obstacles, delivering robust monitoring capabilities and ensuring 24/7 operational uptime. The partnership has resulted in substantial, measurable benefits for SBPDCL, its consumers, and the state. Power reliability has increased by an impressive 90%, while energy consumption and cost savings have reached up to 80% and 60%, respectively. Furthermore, engineering cost and time optimisation improved by 70%, significantly enhancing operational efficiency and driving cost-effectiveness.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Deepak Sharma, Zone President, Greater India, Schneider Electric and MD & CEO, Schneider Electric India, said, “Our collaboration with South Bihar Power Distribution Co. reflects our commitment to providing more innovative, sustainable, and energy efficient solutions that empower utilities to meet growing energy demands. By leveraging our EcoStruxure Grid technology, we aim to create a future-ready power distribution system, contributing to South Bihar’s economic and infrastructural growth. This partnership also underscores Schneider Electric’s commitment to accelerating India’s energy transition and empowering utilities with smart, sustainable, and scalable solutions. Together, we are committed to accelerate the transition towards a more sustainable and resilient Grids of the Future.”

Mr. Udai Singh, MD & CEO, Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd and Vice President – Power Systems, Schneider Electric India, said “Our EcoStruxure Grid Solutions have successfully transformed SBPDCL’s power distribution network into a modern, efficient, and resilient system. By integrating advanced technologies like real-time monitoring, GIS-based network mapping, and automated fault detection, we have ensured a more reliable power supply for the people of South Bihar. This partnership not only addresses current energy challenges but also paves the way for a sustainable and future-ready energy ecosystem that supports the region’s growth.”

A spokesperson from SBPDCL commented, “With the growing energy demands in South Bihar, we needed a solution that not only ensured uninterrupted power distribution but also optimized our operational efficiency. Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure Grid solutions have enabled us to achieve these goals, benefiting both our consumers and the state.”

As part of the project, Schneider Electric established a State-of-the-art Command-and-Control Center and Disaster Recovery Center, enabling real-time monitoring and decision-making for improved grid connectivity and reliability. The deployment included 305 Ring Main Units (RMUs) to enhance distribution power reliability and 550 Fault Passage Indicators (FPIs) on overhead lines to improve fault detection and response times.

This partnership reaffirms Schneider Electric’s commitment to advancing India’s energy transition, creating sustainable and resilient power distribution systems, and supporting the nation’s infrastructural growth.