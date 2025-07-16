Seagate launches 30TB drives to power AI-Driven data centers

Seagate Technology has launched its 30TB Exos® M and IronWolf® Pro hard drives, now available globally through authorized channels. Powered by heat-assisted magnetic recording (HAMR) and built on Seagate’s Mozaic 3+™ platform, these high-capacity drives are designed to meet the soaring demand for AI-ready, scalable storage in data centers.

With over 1 million Mozaic drives shipped, Seagate is responding to a massive industry shift driven by data sovereignty laws, on-premise AI, and the rise of edge computing. According to Melyssa Banda, SVP at Seagate, “AI workloads are pulling infrastructure to the edge. Our 30TB drives are engineered for this transformation.”

Key Drivers Behind the Launch:

AI-Powered Infrastructure Boom: IDC notes an “arms race” in AI infrastructure, with organizations seeking dense, energy-efficient storage for training large AI models.

Edge AI on the Rise: From retail to financial services, edge AI applications like video analytics and fraud detection are fueling demand for disaggregated, local storage.

Hybrid Cloud & NAS Evolution: Modern NAS systems now double as intelligent data hubs, requiring petabyte-scale, low-latency storage for RAG, LLMs, and image recognition workloads.

Industry Endorsements:

QNAP and UGREEN confirmed the use of Seagate’s IronWolf Pro 30TB drives in their AI-optimized NAS systems.

IDC highlighted the importance of high-capacity HDDs in training and storing foundational AI data.

HPE forecasts a 90% CAGR in the on-prem AI market, reaching $42B in three years.