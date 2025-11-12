Seagate launches next-generation edge enterprise storage, engineered for tomorrow’s data challenges

Seagate Technology Holdings introduced its new Seagate Exos 4U100 and 4U74 JBOD systems, setting a new standard for enterprise storage ahead of the SuperComputing (SC25) conference. Purpose-built for data-centric environments at the data centre and edge, these flagship platforms deliver up to 3.2 petabytes of storage in the most complete high-density single enclosure on the market.

As organisations encounter significant data growth fuelled by generative AI, disaggregated storage architectures, and evolving data sovereignty requirements, both the Seagate Exos 4U100 and Seagate Exos 4U74 systems provide advanced SAS-4 JBOD storage solutions. These systems are designed to streamline operations, enhance energy efficiency, and offer scalable storage capabilities, powered by Seagate’s Mozaic innovation.

AI drives a new era of enterprise storage

Generative AI is transforming how enterprises create and manage data. According to the latest IDC study sponsored by Seagate, 78% of organisations are now generating new types of content, with storage needs surging as AI adoption accelerates. “The key question is no longer whether data volumes will rise, but how enterprises can harness that scale to deliver measurable value,” said Adam Wright, Research Manager at IDC.

Yet, the challenge extends beyond sheer volume: evolving data sovereignty laws now require organisations to store and manage data locally to meet compliance and privacy mandates, while the rise of on-prem AI workflows is shifting analytics from centralised cloud environments to hybrid, distributed and disaggregated operations. This transformation demands storage of exceptional performance, extreme security and futureproof scalability, but also energy-efficiency — setting the stage for innovation at the edge.

“The Seagate Exos 4U100 JBOD marks the beginning of a bold new chapter in edge storage innovation—engineered to meet the evolving demands of data creation, storage, replication and analysis at the edge. It’s not just a product; it’s a demonstration of Seagate’s commitment to empowering organisations to retain more data for longer periods of time, as leaders assess the value data can bring to future business outcomes.” – said Melyssa Banda, SVP Edge Storage and Services at Seagate.

Innovation built for the edge

The Seagate Exos 4U100 leverages Seagate’s latest Mozaic HAMR technology to deliver industry-leading density, energy efficiency, and rapid data throughput. Designed for petabyte-scale AI and ML workflows, it supports frequent model checkpointing, long-term retention, and continuous data ingestion—empowering organisations to scale storage and support real-time edge analytics.

Key benefits: