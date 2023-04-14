Seagate ties up with QNAP to deliver egde to cloud enterprise-scale storage solutions

At the NAB 2023 conference, Seagate Technology Holdings, a world leader in data storage infrastructure solutions, and QNAP Systems Inc., a leading network attached storage (NAS) vendor, announced their integrated portfolio of edge to cloud enterprise storage solutions. Developed to help small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) and content creators manage data from edge to cloud, the portfolio delivers a range of innovative enterprise-scale solutions that include Seagate’s IronWolf™ Pro Hard Drives (HDD), QNAP’s high-capacity NAS solutions with Exos E series JBOD systems and Seagate Lyve Cloud.

“Businesses that use data at the edge often rely on NAS devices to store their data. As that data capacity increases and requires optimal protection, businesses are faced with the challenge of backing up data off site,” said BS Teh, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Seagate. “Seagate and QNAP have come together to address this challenge with an entire portfolio of secure mass capacity data solutions to help SMBs address pain points and address the rising costs of data storage and management.”

“Our ongoing collaboration with Seagate is essential in our commitment to providing the market with innovative and accessible storage solutions,” said Meiji Chang, General Manager of QNAP. “With this new strategic offering, we’ve responded to market demands while balancing cost and performance requirements.”

NAS Enterprise Storage Solutions for Multi-User Environments

More than ever, workflows require high-performance, mass capacity storage solutions that allow for intense yet collaborative work, while offering the flexibility to grow and adapt. The Seagate and QNAP portfolio includes the integration of Seagate’s IronWolf Pro enterprise-class HDDs with QNAP’s NAS with QuTS hero and QTS. Designed for high-end and enterprise QNAP NAS models, QNAP’s operating system combined with IronWolf Pro drives offers high-capacity storage, while centralizing data in a secure location and meeting the rigorous workflow demands in environments such as media and entertainment.

High Performance and Scalable Solutions for Multi-Petabyte-Scale Applications

Mass capacity storage continues to challenge businesses as IT professionals strive to develop cost-effective storage strategies. QNAP and Seagate will offer an integrated solution with high density and efficient management. Designed for 4K/8K multimedia, video surveillance, big data storage, and critical backups, QNAP’s enterprise ZFS-based QuTS hero NAS systems will support select models of Seagate Exos E series JBOD systems bringing peak performance, peace of mind for reliability, and high capacity. The scalable and cost-effective solution offers organizations a future-proof data storage option to tackle mass capacity challenges.

Cloud Solutions for Backup Data and Restore Challenges

As businesses experience exponential data growth, they face the challenge of insufficient on-premise storage capacity, inefficient backup options, and the risk of exposure to significant data loss. Lyve Cloud’s S3-compatible interface connects to and complements QNAP NAS systems with HybridMount and Hybrid Backup Sync, allowing businesses to seamlessly manage backups to the cloud.

The integration of QNAP NAS and Seagate Exos E Series JBOD systems will be available soon. The integrated cloud and NAS solutions are available now.

For more information, please visit us during NAB 2023 in the North Hall at Booth N1827.