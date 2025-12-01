Seclore unveils new technology hub in Pune to drive product development excellence

Seclore announced the inauguration of its new office in Pune. The Pune office will serve as a strategic center of engineering and product development excellence within the region. This expansion strengthens Seclore’s presence and centers of operations across India – Mumbai, Delhi, Pune – and reinforces its commitment to innovation, collaboration, and employing the country’s top talent.

Pune marks a significant step in Seclore’s growth journey. As one of India’s most established technology hubs, the city offers a strong talent ecosystem and a vibrant innovation community.

The new location’s space features an open, modern design that fosters collaboration, creativity and high-quality work and opens fresh opportunities for the region’s top talent to join Seclore to expand career development within cyber security. The opening ceremony brought together Seclore’s leadership, employees, clients, partners, and prospects. The event included a ribbon-cutting, an office tour and an address by Vishal Gauri, CEO of Seclore, where he outlined Seclore’s future direction.

Speaking at the inauguration, Vishal said, “Opening our new office in Pune is more than an expansion — it’s a doubling-down on innovation at a time when AI is reshaping the future of data security. As India accelerates its digital transformation under the DPDP framework, we’re strengthening our commitment to build ‘Made in India’ solutions that help enterprises discover, protect, and govern their data with confidence. This milestone reflects our belief in India’s innovation ecosystem and our mission to define the next decade of data security. This hub will accelerate our AI-led product roadmap and deepen our access to Pune’s exceptional engineering talent.”

He further shared Seclore’s plans to scale across global markets, the work underway to embed advanced AI capabilities into the Seclore platform, and the belief that a workplace gains purpose through people who drive ideas, innovation and progress. He also offered an early preview of a pilot for Seclore’s upcoming product innovation.

With this expansion, Seclore plans to introduce skill-based opportunities across technology and product management in the coming months, to drive Seclore’s mission to help organizations safeguard their most sensitive data wherever it travels and strengthening its contribution to India’s digital talent ecosystem.