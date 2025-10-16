Sectigo strengthens India presence with CEO visit, Indusface partnership, and countdown to 47 days summit

Sectigo, which works in Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) and digital certificates, has reaffirmed its commitment to India as a strategic growth market. This comes during CEO Kevin Weiss’s visit to India, highlighting Sectigo’s long-term investment in the region through strategic partnerships, customer engagement, and regional expansion.

Strategic Partnership with Indusface

As part of its expansion in India, Sectigo has entered into a new partnership with Indusface, a leading application security SaaS company. Through this collaboration, Indusface customers will now have access to Sectigo Certificate Manager (SCM), enabling automated certificate management, enhanced compliance, and scalable security. The partnership is particularly timely as organizations prepare for shortened SSL/TLS certificate lifespans by 2029 and the transition to post-quantum cryptography by 2030.

“India’s digital transformation is driving growing demand for integrated, scalable security solutions beyond application protection,” said Nandini Tandon, co-founder at Indusface. “Our partnership with Sectigo allows us to expand the value we deliver to enterprise customers, providing advanced certificate lifecycle management solutions to stay ahead of evolving cybersecurity requirements.”

Advertisement

Countdown to 47 Days Summit

Sectigo will also host its inaugural India flagship event, the Countdown to 47 Days Summit, in Mumbai on November 7, 2025. In partnership with Indusface, the summit will bring together over 100 customers, partners, and industry leaders to discuss trends in digital trust, crypto agility, and certificate lifecycle management.

“Our Summit, like our partnership with Indusface, demonstrates how Sectigo is scaling both resources and ecosystem partnerships to seize India’s immense opportunities,” said Sarabjeet Khurana, newly appointed country manager for India & ASEAN at Sectigo. “We are committed to helping enterprises strengthen their digital trust infrastructure, preparing them for shorter certificate lifecycles and a quantum-ready future.”

Continued Investment in India

These initiatives follow Sectigo’s growing footprint in India, including the opening of its Center of Excellence in Chennai in 2024 and the expansion of its APAC leadership team in July 2025. Over the past year, Sectigo has achieved a 33% workforce growth in India, reflecting its commitment to combining global expertise with local engagement.

“India is one of the fastest-growing digital economies and a key market for Sectigo’s global growth,” said Kevin Weiss, CEO of Sectigo. “Indusface’s innovation and customer-centric approach make them an ideal partner as we work together to help Indian enterprises prepare for the challenges of shortened certificate lifespans and a quantum-ready future.”

Sectigo continues to lead industry change, sponsoring initiatives like the CA/Browser Forum ballot approving 47-day certificates, publishing research on quantum readiness through its State of Crypto Agility Report, and providing practical resources like the 47-Day Survival Guide to help enterprises automate, comply, and prepare for a quantum era.