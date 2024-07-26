Secureye Launches Revolutionary PHOENIX IP Camera Series at Grand Event in New Delhi

Secureye, the leading security and surveillance brand, proudly announced the launch of its advanced PHOENIX IP camera series at a grand event held at the Surya Hotel, New Delhi. The event, attended by 120 employees from across India, including branch heads, product managers, and the senior management team, was a monumental success.

The event commenced with the auspicious Aarti of Lord Ganesh and lamp lighting ceremony conducted by Mr. Manoj Gupta (Managing Director, Fortune Marketing), Mr. Manish Agrawal (Director, Fortune Marketing), Mr. Atul Gupta (Director, Secureye), and Mr. Krishna Mohan (Product Manager, Secureye). This was followed by a warm welcome from Mr. Atul Gupta, who extended his gratitude to the branch heads, sales team, channel partners, and dealer distribution network for their unwavering support and faith in the brand.

Mr. Atul Gupta emphasised the transformative impact of the PHOENIX series on both Secureye and the security industry at large, describing it as a game-changer. The attendees engaged in a series of fun activities, creating a lively and enjoyable atmosphere.

Mr. Manoj Gupta addressed the audience, congratulating the Secureye team on the successful launch and urging them to strive for new heights. He acknowledged the indispensable role of business partners and channel partners in Secureye’s journey, expressing heartfelt thanks for their continuous support.

The highlight of the evening was the countdown to the unveiling of the PHOENIX IP camera series at 8:30 PM. The atmosphere was electric with excitement as the new product was revealed, marking a pivotal moment for the brand and the attendees.

Following the launch, Mr. Manish Agrawal delivered a heartfelt thank you note, recognising the contributions of the branch heads, sales team, and everyone involved in making the launch a grand success. He expressed confidence that the PHOENIX series would set a new benchmark in the security industry.

The celebration continued with dancing, cocktails, and a sumptuous dinner, ensuring that the event was a memorable experience for all. Secureye also provided comprehensive product training to the sales team, with the technical department addressing all queries related to the new product.

The launch of the PHOENIX IP camera series marks a significant milestone for Secureye, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and excellence in the security and surveillance industry.