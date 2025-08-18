Secureye launches S-BW15 Body-Worn Camera with 1296P Recording and Night Vision

Secureye has now launched its latest offering — the S-BW15 Body-Worn Camera, specifically for Police Forces, Paramilitary Forces and Frontline Security Personnel.

With 1296P high-definition video recording, rugged endurance, and night vision support, this pocket-sized camera with wide-angle lens reaffirms Secureye’s drive for advanced, field-deployed security technology.

Designed for real-life situations, the S-BW15 delivers full-color 1296P HD video, using a 120° wide-angle lens backed by a high-sensitivity 1/2.5 CMOS color sensor that provides a wide, and clear view in active settings.

Engineered to provide steadfast performance under any lighting scenario the device provides night vision up to 10 meters. It guarantees sharp video even under low-light, or dark environments. The flashlight and LED indicators offer working feedback and light in demanding environments.

S-BW15 accommodates 32GB removable storage that can be extended to 64GB and captures video in MOV format at several resolutions such as 2304×1296 @ 30fps, 1920×1080 @ 45fps, and 1280×720 @ 60fps. The S-BW15 also features instant playback of recorded video, audio, and images on its 2-inch TFT LCD screen (960×240), in addition to snapshot capability up to 21MP.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Atul Gupta, Director, Secureye said, “We plan to equip law enforcement personnel with dependable technology in the form of S-BW15 that not only helps in recording valuable evidence but also promises ease of use in the field. The product is designed to empower our frontline forces with the equipment they require for real-time accountability and situational awareness.“

Other important aspects of S-BW15 are single-touch recording for direct activation during important events and in-built microphone that allows for clear audio recording in all conditions. The product contains long-lasting battery power, having the ability to record straight for 6 hours at 720p Other features such as password protection, screen saver, and auto power-off contribute to security and power efficiency, enabling proper performance even on long periods of use.

With more than two decades of expertise in surveillance, Secureye continues to expand its product portfolio with intelligent, Made-in-India solutions that align with the Government’s AatmaNirbhar Bharat vision. The company operates through a wide distribution network across India and has a growing global presence across institutional and government sectors.