Securonix and Orient Technologies announce strategic partnership to deliver advanced AI-powered SIEM capabilities across India

Securonix announced a strategic partnership with Orient Technologie. In the MSSP space, Orient offers a full spectrum of cybersecurity solutions, with a focus on proactive security measures. The partnership aims to address the rapidly evolving digital threat landscape by driving impactful innovation in cybersecurity with Unified Defense SIEM powered by Agentic AI for the modern Security Operations Centre (SOC) experiences to customers across India.

This critical alliance further supports Securonix’s growth strategy in India, leveraging Orient Technologies’ extensive knowledge of the regional cybersecurity landscape. By integrating Securonix’s cutting-edge, Agentic AI, advanced analytics, and machine learning capabilities with Orient Technologies’ technical expertise and strong local presence, the partnership seeks to equip businesses and public sector organisations with robust, proactive security measures.

“The growing digital transformation, surge in cyberattacks, evolving regulatory compliance and shortage of cybersecurity talent drive strategic collaborations that deliver meaningful impact. Orient Technologies’ local expertise and established network across India make it an ideal partner for Securonix as we bring our Unified Defense SIEM powered by Agentic AI to businesses here,” said Dipesh Kaura, Country Director, India & SAARC, Securonix. He added, “This alliance marks a significant step toward helping more enterprises address advanced security threats while establishing a resilient and intelligent cybersecurity ecosystem across the region.”

India continues to face a significant surge in cyberattacks that include high-profile data breaches, massive and complex threats, AI-powered attacks, sophisticated malware campaigns and more, driving the need to proactively protect customers’ digital assets.

Shrihari Bhat, Chief Executive Officer, Orient Technologies, said, “The open collaborative ecosystem of Securonix is built to empower MSSPs with AI-reinforced threat detection, while delivering unmatched value to joint customers. By partnering with Securonix, a Gartner leader for SIEM capabilities, we will be well-equipped to deliver unmatched, advanced cybersecurity solutions to customers across India. With the Securonix SIEM platform, which is modular and outcome-driven, we will be able to provide customers with best-in-class threat coverage at scale.”

Designed for the modern SOC, Securonix’s AI-powered, cloud-native and outcome-driven platform minimises mean time to respond to help businesses and government agencies demonstrate cyber resilience in boardrooms. The organisation continues to redefine security operations and empower firms of all sizes across diverse industries, including Fortune 1000 enterprises, financial institutions, and healthcare providers, with its AI-driven SIEM capabilities to detect and mitigate cyber threats.