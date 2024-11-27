Securonix Appoints Dipesh Kaura as Head of India Sales to Accelerate Growth and Strengthen Strategic Leadership

Securonix, Inc, announced the appointment of Dipesh Kaura as the Head of Sales for India. Bringing over 23 years of cybersecurity expertise and strategic sales leadership, Dipesh is set to spearhead Securonix’s growth and strengthen its role as a trusted provider of world-class cybersecurity solutions, advancing its mission to protect organisations in the region.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dipesh Kaura to the Securonix leadership team,” said Ajay Biyani, Vice President for APJ, India, Middle East & Africa at Securonix. “His exceptional experience in driving sales growth, forging key relationships, and navigating the dynamic cybersecurity landscape will be instrumental in accelerating our objectives in India. His vast experience and proven expertise in driving sales growth and fostering key relationships will play a crucial role in accelerating our business objectives in India. Dipesh’s strategic acumen and customer-first approach will play a key role in strengthening Securonix’s position as a leader in the region.”

Dipesh joins Securonix from Cyble Inc. where he was instrumental in fostering CXO-level engagements and advancing growth strategies across South Asia. His extensive career includes leadership roles at Kaspersky and PwC where he excelled in relationship building, account planning, and channel development. With a proven record of transforming complex cybersecurity challenges into business-driven solutions, Dipesh has consistently delivered market innovation and expansion. His contributions to the industry were recognised by the Economic Times Ascent as the Business Leader of the Year in 2022, underscoring his dedication to excellence.

In his new role at Securonix, Dipesh will lead efforts to deepen the company’s footprint in India, strengthen strategic partnerships, and deliver tailored security solutions to meet the evolving needs of organisations in the region. His strategic expertise and deep understanding of the cybersecurity landscape will be pivotal in driving Securonix’s mission of redefining security with its best-in-class, innovative unified platform offering SIEM, SOAR, and UEBA.

”I am honored to join Securonix and contribute to its vision of delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions,” said Dipesh Kaura, Regional Sales Director – India. “With the increasing complexity of cyber threats, my priority will be to ensure organisations in India are equipped with effective, business-driven security strategies. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Securonix to empower our customers and strengthen our presence across the region.”