Secutech Automation Powers Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s Leap to Smart City Transformation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, is setting new benchmarks in urban governance and citizen safety with advanced smart city solutions developed and delivered by Secutech Automation. This solution integrates city-wide communication, real-time incident management, AI-powered surveillance, and drone technology, transforming how the city manages safety and traffic regulation.

Cities in India face escalating traffic management challenges, with studies showing over 60% of urban fatalities related to road safety issues. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar faces acute urban challenges that demand advanced smart city solutions. Traffic congestion on key roads such as the Nashik stretch of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar state highway has caused gridlocks lasting up to three hours affecting thousands of vehicles over just a few kilometers. Crime rates have risen with urbanization, putting pressure on the law enforcement. While they report over 95% detection rate, there is a need for stronger surveillance to support rapid response.

In response to these multifaceted challenges, Secutech’s solution integrates a citywide Public Announcement system linked to the Smart City Office and Cyber Police, enabling instant communication during traffic congestion, emergencies, and large gatherings. An Incident Management Software further empowers police with real-time alerts and one-click responses, ensuring quicker and more efficient handling of critical situations.

A network of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD) cameras now monitors key entry and exit points, automating traffic violation detection, fine generation, and vehicle tracking. Parallely, drone surveillance supports real-time monitoring during sensitive events. Together, these technologies have improved traffic discipline, enhanced safety, and boosted law enforcement efficiency.

Additionally, community surveillance systems and Smart Flow services are being introduced to address citizen concerns such as waste management, reinforcing civic engagement, and service delivery.

Looking ahead, the city plans to expand with AI-driven predictive policing, wider surveillance coverage, and citizen mobile apps for real-time updates.

“What excites me most about our work in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is how technology is empowering the community. Real-time alerts, smarter traffic control, and vigilant surveillance create peace of mind and allow police to be proactive. This is the future every city deserves,” said Aditya Prabhu, CEO, Secutech. “More such integrated systems, designed to address the daily challenges faced by its people, will help India’s cities run smoother and safer. Residents will also be able to move freely and feel protected. I have always held this dream to bring ambitious city visions to life with solutions that work on the ground. Seeing these systems created by Secutech’s engineers making a tangible difference is another milestone for me in our journey to help cities embrace digital transformation for the better.”