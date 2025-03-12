Segwise unveils AI-powered creative analytics agent for mobile marketers

Segwise, an AI-first User Acquisition (UA) platform, has announced the launch of its Creative Analytics and Insights AI Agent. This latest addition to Segwise’s rapidly growing UA platform leverages multimodal AI to help mobile game and app publishers gain deep insights into how different creative elements—such as backgrounds, calls-to-action, characters, and emotional hooks—impact performance. By automating creative analysis, Segwise enables publishers to optimize ad creatives for improved return on ad spend (ROAS).

Revolutionizing Creative Performance Analysis

Mobile app publishers today face the daunting challenge of manually tagging, analyzing, and interpreting the effectiveness of creative elements across various ad networks. With the vast number of creatives running simultaneously, extracting meaningful insights is often time-consuming and inefficient. Segwise’s AI-driven solution eliminates this hurdle by automatically tagging creative elements, including those within complex formats such as videos and playables. Additionally, publishers can create custom tags to track unique creative aspects, ensuring highly detailed data insights.

Comprehensive Cross-Network Insights

Segwise’s Creative Analytics and Insights dashboard consolidates creative data from all major ad networks, offering publishers a clear, data-driven view of performance trends. This enables marketers to pinpoint high-performing creative elements, detect underperforming components, and identify critical insights, such as:

How creative elements perform across specific networks and geographies

2. Emerging trends in ad effectiveness

3. Early detection of creative fatigue

By leveraging AI-powered analytics, UA teams can make informed decisions that maximize campaign efficiency and elevate overall marketing impact.

Expanding Segwise’s AI-Driven UA Platform

This AI agent is the second addition to Segwise’s AI-first UA platform. Its first AI-powered solution, the Campaign Monitoring and Alerting Agent, launched in Q4 2024, garnered widespread acclaim and was voted the “#1 Marketing Product of the Week” on Product Hunt. The agent automates data collection from Mobile Measurement Partners (MMPs), identifying issues that require immediate attention.

Building on this momentum, Segwise is committed to launching additional AI agents throughout 2025, reinforcing its vision of a fully integrated, AI-native UA platform that simplifies and enhances every step of the UA process for mobile marketers.

Industry Leaders Endorse Segwise’s AI Vision

Brijesh Bharadwaj, Co-founder and CEO of Segwise, emphasized the transformative potential of AI in UA management:

“We believe that in the very near future, AI agents will play a critical role in making all UA teams more effective. We took our own learnings from running UA campaigns and built a platform of AI agents that automate the repetitive work, allowing UA teams to focus on strategic decisions that drive ROAS. Given the complexities of attribution, measurement, and analysis in today’s post-IDFA environment, UA managers need an AI-powered platform to optimize their ad spend.”

Carol Miu, former CEO of PeopleFun Games, has joined Segwise as an advisor and shared her perspective on the importance of AI-driven UA solutions:

“As the scale of UA grows for publishers, granular creative analytics and campaign monitoring can translate into millions of dollars in savings on ad spend. Segwise is building an innovative platform of AI agents to help UA teams enhance ROAS effortlessly. I am excited to support them in this journey.”

With the launch of its Creative Analytics AI Agent, Segwise is set to redefine how mobile marketers optimize creative performance. As it continues to expand its AI-powered UA ecosystem, Segwise remains committed to empowering marketers with the tools they need to maximize efficiency, enhance decision-making, and drive long-term success in an evolving digital advertising landscape.