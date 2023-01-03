SendQuick ties up with BD Software as its communication & Distribution partner for India

SendQuick Pte appoints BD Software Distribution as their business partner in India. This partnership brings together two key players in the cybersecurity and alert notification industry.

As a value-added IT security distributor (VAD) across India, BD Software Distribution offers industry-leading consumer, small and medium-sized business and enterprise-level cybersecurity and digital protection solutions.

To value-add to BD Software Distribution’s product and solutions offering, SendQuick has a wide range of IT alerts and notifications, enterprise conversational messaging and remote access multi-factor authentication solutions that are designed to facilitate secure communications between businesses, customers, employees and stakeholders.

“This is an opportune time for this partnership as the world is increasingly becoming more aware of the importance of IT alert notifications in maintaining systems uptime to ensure smooth and efficient business operations, and many businesses and organizations are also taking added security measures in protecting their data, systems and IT network from unwanted and unwarranted intrusion,’ said Mr. JS Wong, CEO of SendQuick Pte Ltd.

Adding further Mr. JS Wong said “Improving and securing communications between businesses, organizations and their customers, or within the business itself, is of utmost importance as it concerns corporate integrity and professionalism, which make up a big part of their brand identity and image. SendQuick is pleased to expand its network in India with this esteemed partnership with BD Software Distribution, tapping on their wealth of expertise and experience with solutions integration, marketing, distribution and customer support.”

Mr Zakir Hussain Rangwala, CEO of BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are excited to expand our range of solutions offering to include SendQuick’s notable enterprise mobile messaging and multi-factor authentication solutions. We are now better poised to provide end-to-end packaged solution for enterprises needing better responsiveness with IT alerts, improved internal workflow, and enhanced operational efficiency in their organisations.”

“With SendQuick’s solutions, we will provide IT alerts & notifications, secure remote access via multi-factor authentication, enterprise conversational messaging, and business process automation to the growing Indian market,” he further added.

By the end of 2023, BD Soft aims to offer its services in more than 100 Indian cities, including Tier 2 and 3 cities. BD Soft presently offers solutions for the SMB, business, and consumer markets.