Sennheiser partners with Xilica Audio Design 

German audio giant Sennheiser has partnered with Xilica Audio Design, a leading manufacturer for digital signal processor to expand their presence and visibility in India market. This partnership will help Sennheiser to provide an integrated sound solution to its customers.

Vipin Pungalia, Director, Professional Segment, Sennheiser Electronics India said, “This is an exciting partnership for us and will further help us to strengthen our distribution network. At Sennheiser, we pride ourselves to provide the best offerings to all our customers. Collaborating with Xilica is a step further towards better serving our partners who are operating or venturing into the professional audio integration system. Sennheiser has one of the largest sales, service and support operations in India and will provide support for Xilica’s full range of DSP solutions. We look forward to a strong and long-lasting partnership with them.”

As infrastructure development projects continue to grow in the Indian Market, alongside increasing technological advancement, Sennheiser and Xilica welcome this new striking collaboration to better serve their joint customers operating in professional audio and integrated systems with advanced, cost-effective DSP products that fit the business needs of today’s integrator. This collaboration will not only accelerate the business velocity of Sennheiser but will also help to provide an integrated seamless sound solution to its wide customer base. This collaboration will also bring Xilica’s award-winning Solaro Series for fixed installation, X2 Series for live sound, alongside the XTouch and XWP peripheral product lines Sennheiser’s distributor partners.

“We are delighted to welcome Sennheiser India to our fast-growing global distribution network” stated Barry Steinburg, Regional Sales Manager, Xilica. “As we continue to move into new markets and grow our presence in existing territories, we’re fuelled by the continued success of and demand for Xilica’s next generation Solaro & X2 DSP solutions. Integrators across India have already found incredible results with our cost effective , all modular DSP range and now, buoyed by the outstanding network, capabilities and sophistication of the Sennheiser India team, we are excited to be offering the best possible experience to our customers locally”.