SentinelOne reimagines managed services for the AI era with the introduction of Wayfinder threat detection and response in partnership with Google Cloud

SentinelOne unveiled the new Wayfinder Threat Detection & Response suite of managed services, designed to give customers the ultimate Human + AI defense against modern cyber risks. These new services bring together market-leading threat intelligence from Google, elite human expertise, and advanced agentic cybersecurity capabilities to redefine how organisations detect, investigate, and respond to threats. As a result, customers can focus on what they do best, while immediately upleveling teams, filling skills gaps, and bolstering their security posture.



The new managed services portfolio provides end-to-end detection and response coverage from proactive preparation to detection, investigation, response, and recovery. This includes new, AI-powered managed threat hunting, managed detection and response (MDR) across endpoints, cloud workload, identities, and more, as well as Incident Readiness & Response.

Unparalleled Insights – the Best of SentinelOne and Google Threat Intelligence

All of SentinelOne’s managed services are powered by the fusion of SentinelOne’s proprietary telemetry and threat intelligence drawn from tens of millions of endpoints and cloud workloads, now enhanced with Google Threat Intelligence’s renowned insights. Every alert is enriched by SentinelOne and Google Threat Intelligence, providing relevant context into the threat, including indicators of compromise, threat actor profile, tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs), and more. This collaboration of top security minds turns threat intelligence into actionable insights, helping organisations move beyond reactive alerting to proactive, adaptive defense.

“At SentinelOne, we believe the future of AI Security will reshape and elevate the role of human defenders, combining human expertise with AI to deliver an advantage neither can give alone,” said Steve Stone, SVP, Threat Discovery & Response, SentinelOne. “Wayfinder embodies that vision by bringing together SentinelOne’s renowned agentic AI and automation, an unparalleled combination of threat intelligence through Google Threat Intelligence, and the most elite threat hunters, analysts, and incident responders on the market. The result is faster detection, smarter response, and stronger defenses available to customers on a 24x7x365 basis.”

SentinelOne’s Wayfinder will introduce four new service offerings designed to meet customers wherever they are on their cybersecurity journey:

Wayfinder Threat Hunting – Elite-level human threat hunters leverage SentinelOne’s AI and data advantages, augmented with Google Threat Intelligence, to hunt and uncover sophisticated adversaries and stealthy TTPs before impact.

Wayfinder MDR Essentials – Enterprise-class, 24x7x365 managed detection and response across endpoints, cloud workloads, identities, and more, combining SentinelOne’s AI-driven alerting and triage with curated intelligence from SentinelOne and Google Threat Intelligence for rapid protection.

Wayfinder MDR Elite – A premium, high-touch MDR service including all of the capabilities of Wayfinder MDR Essentials, plus Incident Readiness & Response experts and dedicated Threat Advisors who deliver tailored guidance, operational reviews, and emerging threat updates.

Wayfinder Incident Readiness & Response – Expert partnership through every stage of crisis—from readiness exercises to forensic investigations—ensuring organisations receive custom outcomes matched to their needs.

All of the new services were introduced at OneCon 2025, SentinelOne’s marquee customer conference, and will be generally available in November 2025.