Seqrite partners with Ezoref Technologies to launch cybersecurity solutions in Sri Lanka

Seqrite, a specialist provider of enterprise cybersecurity products, has partnered with Ezoref Technologies to launch cybersecurity solutions in Sri Lanka. The partnership enables strategic alignment for Seqrite and Ezoref Technologies to deliver protection against the most complex and sophisticated cyber threats to businesses in Sri Lanka.

The development comes at a time when Sri Lanka is rapidly implementing digital transformation initiatives and Covid-19 has further accelerated the efforts with work from home becoming the new norm. As this drive towards digital transformation continues to pick up pace, this is the right time for businesses to pause and reflect on their security strategies. The partnership between Seqrite and Ezoref Technologies demonstrates their commitment to secure the digital transformation journey of businesses in Sri Lanka by helping them in strengthening their cybersecurity posture.

Kuldeep Raina, Head, Global Sales, Seqrite said, “With the evolving threat landscape, Seqrite has always remained at the forefront of developing world-class cybersecurity solutions to protect enterprises and government establishments from the scale and sophistication of cyber attacks. Over the years, we have grown and expanded with international presence in more than 45 countries. Through our partnership with Ezoref Technologies, we are well prepared and excited to launch our solutions for Sri Lankan businesses. We look forward to this partnership and will continue to tap into more new international geographies in the years to come.”

Chetiya Wijeratne, CEO and Director, Ezoref technologies said, “We are delighted to partner with a leading cybersecurity brand like Seqrite. This association will help us strengthen our existing product portfolio and innovate further in terms of serving our customers more seamlessly. Seqrite has been a very reliable brand providing superior cybersecurity solutions, and joining hands with them will help us cement a leading position in the Sri Lankan market, pushing us to grow and achieve new feats in our journey.”

