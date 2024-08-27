Seqrite XDR achieves AV-TEST approved advanced endpoint detection and response certification

Seqrite announced that its flagship product, Seqrite XDR, has been awarded the prestigious AV-TEST Approved Advanced Endpoint Detection and Response Certification. This certification follows a comprehensive evaluation conducted by AV-TEST, a leading independent IT security institute, from December 2023 to March 2024. The rigorous testing process focused specifically on Seqrite XDR’s Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) capabilities, simulating sophisticated cyber threats to assess the product’s effectiveness in real-world scenarios.

The evaluation comprised two distinct attack patterns, each highlighting various tactics and techniques employed by advanced persistent threats (APTs). The first scenario simulated an APT18-style cyber espionage attack, while the second scenario incorporated mixed tactics resembling those of TA577, Turla, and FIN6 threat groups. These scenarios were designed to challenge Seqrite XDR’s ability to detect and respond to complex, multi-stage attacks that are increasingly common in today’s threat landscape.

In the APT18-style scenario, Seqrite XDR demonstrated robust detection capabilities across all stages of the simulated attack. The product successfully identified a comprehensive range of techniques, including spear-phishing, system reconnaissance, lateral movement, data exfiltration, and sophisticated evasion methods. Seqrite XDR’s detailed detections provided actionable insights at various stages, ensuring clear categorization of techniques and comprehensive visibility into the attack methods.

The second scenario, which mimicked a combination of tactics from multiple threat groups such as TA577, Turla, and FIN6, presented a more diverse set of challenges. Seqrite XDR effectively identified all the tactics and techniques used during this complex attack simulation. The product showed remarkable adaptability to various threat behaviors, including phishing, credential access, privilege escalation, lateral movement, and data manipulation. This performance underscored Seqrite XDR’s efficacy in countering a broad spectrum of advanced cyber threats.

Commenting on the development, Vishal Salvi, Chief Executive Officer at Quick Heal Technologies Limited, said, “The AV-TEST certification is a testament to Seqrite XDR’s advanced capabilities in today’s complex threat landscape. What sets our solution apart is its ability to not just detect threats, but to provide high-quality, actionable insights across diverse attack scenarios. In both test cases, Seqrite XDR demonstrated 100% coverage in identifying sophisticated techniques used by APT groups. This level of performance is crucial for organizations facing increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. Receiving this certification reinforces our commitment to delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions that keep pace with the evolving tactics of threat actors.”

Seqrite XDR combines AI-enabled deep predictive malware-hunting technology with real-time threat intelligence, offering a unified dashboard for complete visibility and efficient security management. The solution supports both physical and virtual endpoints across various operating systems, making it adaptable to diverse enterprise environments. Its integration with the MITRE ATT&CK® Framework for root cause analysis and utilization of automated playbooks for real-time response to critical incidents further enhances its effectiveness in combating sophisticated cyber threats.

The AV-TEST certification process evaluated not only the coverage of Seqrite XDR’s detections but also the quality of these detections. The product consistently provided high-quality, actionable insights that would enable security teams to make informed decisions regarding threat containment and response. This comprehensive approach to threat detection and response positions Seqrite XDR as a robust tool in the modern cybersecurity arsenal.