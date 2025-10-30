ServiceNow and NVIDIA expand partnership to scale trusted AI across industries

ServiceNow has announced an expanded partnership with NVIDIA to unite intelligent workflows and open model innovation, enabling enterprises to scale trusted AI across industries.

At the core of this collaboration is Apriel 2.0, the next generation of ServiceNow’s Apriel Nemotron open model family. Co-developed and post-trained with NVIDIA, the new model combines advanced AI reasoning and multimodal capabilities within a faster, smaller, and more cost-efficient architecture.

The two companies are also joining forces to reimagine data center operations, integrating ServiceNow’s intelligent workflows with NVIDIA’s AI Factory for Government reference design. This initiative aims to accelerate intelligent automation and AI deployment across public and private sector organizations.

“The next wave of AI is about more than innovation—it’s about execution,” said Pat Casey, Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President, DevOps, at ServiceNow. “By releasing open models with best-in-class reasoning, we’re helping enterprises execute faster and more responsibly. Whether through Apriel 2.0 or workflow integrations with NVIDIA AI Factory, our goal is to make AI simpler, more trusted, and scalable.”

Kari Briski, Vice President of Generative AI for Enterprise at NVIDIA, added, “Open models give enterprises the transparency and control they need to specialize AI to their data, workflows, and trust standards. Our collaboration brings together NVIDIA’s Nemotron open model technologies with ServiceNow’s automation platform to help customers build and scale intelligent systems for the enterprise.”

Apriel 2.0: Next-Gen Intelligence for the Enterprise

Apriel 2.0 delivers the reasoning power of large frontier models at a fraction of their size, aligning with Gartner’s prediction that smaller, domain-specific models will dominate enterprise use cases by 2027. The model introduces native multimodal capabilities, enabling it to interpret screenshots, forms, and diagrams—enhancing contextual understanding across workflows in sectors such as financial services, healthcare, and telecom.

Built to power autonomous and semi-autonomous AI agents, Apriel 2.0 supports low-latency, multi-step reasoning for enterprise environments that demand efficiency, reliability, and safety guardrails. It builds on the success of the Apriel Nemotron 15B model and the open-source Apriel-1.5-15B-Thinker, which deliver frontier-level reasoning on single GPUs using NVIDIA’s Nemotron pre-training data.

Reimagining Data Center Operations

Beyond AI model innovation, ServiceNow and NVIDIA are extending their collaboration to transform data center and network operations. By integrating ServiceNow’s Data Center and Network Asset Management with NVIDIA’s AI Factory reference designs, the companies aim to help enterprises manage complex infrastructure with intelligent automation.

The integration will enable:

AI agents for retailers to automate service requests—from POS malfunctions to gift card replacements.

Enhanced efficiency and security in government agencies through AI-driven workflows for mission-critical citizen and interagency services.

Optimized data center performance using ServiceNow’s asset management and visualization tools for AI Factories.

Availability

The Apriel 2.0 model and the integration of ServiceNow Data Center and Network Asset Management with NVIDIA AI Factories are expected to be in production by Q1 2026.