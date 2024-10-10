ServiceNow and Zoom usher in era of intelligence to help manage actions for peak productivity

ServiceNow and Zoom announced an expanded strategic alliance to usher in a new era of intelligence with smarter collaboration and peak productivity across the enterprise. The two companies’ generative AI (GenAI) technologies, ServiceNow Now Assist and Zoom AI Companion, will integrate in the first half of 2025 to offer organisations advanced workflow automation for tasks and activities across Zoom and ServiceNow.

Organisations are seeing increased demand for AI tools that work across their critical business applications and allow employees to be more productive and keep projects moving forward. As stated by Gartner®, “The employee community is ready to go, as 92% of employees say they want AI to help them with administrative tasks and to summarise information on a particular topic.” Through this new integration, GenAI will help shorten and streamline that process.

“CEOs are transitioning from AI fascination to AI-led business strategies, for exponential improvements in how their companies run,” said Bill McDermott, chairman and CEO of ServiceNow. “ServiceNow and Zoom share a goal to supercharge teamwork. Our new integration goes from conversation to immediate action, saving time and freeing up resources so employees can focus on the work that matters most.”

“Through our enhanced collaboration with ServiceNow, we continue to deliver seamless interactions across both platforms with GenAI capabilities and embedded user interfaces,” said Eric S. Yuan, founder and CEO of Zoom. “Integrating Zoom AI Companion with ServiceNow takes productivity to the next level, empowering customers to move seamlessly from meetings to productivity, reducing admin time and streamlining workflows.”

Two generative AI tools, one intuitive experience to supercharge efficiency

GenAI creates seamless information flow between the places where teams collaborate. For example, a team starts a virtual meeting where they discuss and collaborate on multiple aspects of a project. Through this new integration, the Zoom AI Companion will summarise and transcribe the team’s discussion, with permission, and turn action items into tasks connected to ServiceNow workflows.

After the meeting, AI Companion can work with Now Assist for Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM), ServiceNow’s GenAI enabled solution, to trigger the proper workflows, helping teams with next steps like automatically creating tickets, and assigning them to team members. Email notifications will then be sent to attendees with insights from the meeting, along with an auto-generated summary of post-meeting deliverables.

This new announcement expands upon the ServiceNow-Zoom partnership and integrations. With this integration, ServiceNow and Zoom will take unstructured conversations and transform them into structured data connected to intelligent workflows.