ServiceNow appoints Sumeet Mathur as Country Head of India Development Centre

ServiceNow has announced the appointment of Sumeet Mathur as its new VP, Engineering and Country Head of India Development Centre (IDC). In his new role, Sumeet will help lead IDC’s next stage of innovation and growth, thought leadership and diversity.

Sumeet has over 25 years-experience as a technology and business leader, most recently serving as Global Head of Engineering for Identity Security at Broadcom Inc. In this role, he held responsibility for a diverse, high-profile product portfolio and led teams spread across multiple locations around the world.

“Sumeet is a visionary leader with innovative thinking and the fortitude to drive high growth in the new reality of work we are adapting to,” said ServiceNow Chief Technology Officer and EVP of Dev Ops Pat Casey.

With India being vital to the company’s long-term strategy, Sumeet will be responsible for creating new opportunities for the IDC team and help them support the customers’ digital transformation journey.

“I am thrilled to be joining a company with smart, committed and authentic people, leading the change in the world of enterprise solutions,” said Sumeet. “I am looking forward to building on ServiceNow’s strengths, continue its successful trajectory, and foster a positive, inclusive, high-performance culture for all IDC employees.

Sumeet takes over in the role following Rao Surapaneni’s return to the US and appointment as leader of ServiceNow’s unified Product & Service Management application engineering team.

“Rao is a builder at heart” said Pat. “Under Rao’s leadership over the past two years, ServiceNow India has scaled to greater heights, doubling our employee growth and amplifying IDC’s contribution to the company’s success.”

Expanded footprint in India

India hosts ServiceNow’s second largest research and development centre and is a growing talent hub for the organization. ServiceNow plans to double its staff in the country within the next three years.

India also represents one of ServiceNow’s fastest growing markets. The company plans to develop two new data centre facilities in India by the first quarter of 2022. These new data centres will meet local data residency requirements, form part of ServiceNow’s advanced high-availability architecture, and will continue to support the scalability of the company’s cloud services.

