ServiceNow completes acquisition of Moveworks to create an AI-native front door for work

ServiceNow has completed its acquisition of Moveworks, strengthening its ambition to put AI to work across the enterprise and redefine how employees engage with digital workflows. The deal brings together ServiceNow’s agentic AI and intelligent workflows with Moveworks’ intuitive AI assistant, enterprise search, and agentic Reasoning Engine to create what the company calls the world’s most advanced AI platform for work.

With this combination, ServiceNow aims to deliver an AI-native front door for employee engagement—one that turns conversations into completed work. Employees will be able to ask questions, search across systems, and trigger actions seamlessly, while organizations benefit from faster outcomes, broader AI adoption, and more intuitive experiences at scale.

“Moveworks accelerates ServiceNow’s vision to put AI to work for people across every corner of every business,” said Amit Zavery, President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Product Officer at ServiceNow. “With two decades of workflow intelligence built into a single architecture, we’re powering the agentic AI operating system for the enterprise. Together, Moveworks’ AI Assistant and ServiceNow’s agentic platform will enable secure, responsible, and scalable autonomous work execution.”

Founded with the goal of making work effortless, Moveworks has built a powerful AI assistant platform designed to resolve employee requests end-to-end. According to Bhavin Shah, CEO of Moveworks, joining ServiceNow significantly expands that vision. “By connecting our AI Assistant and enterprise search with ServiceNow’s trusted workflow automation and AI governance, we can now scale agentic AI for any organization,” he said. “Together, we’ll deliver fast, secure, and complete resolution for employees everywhere.”

Uniting employee experiences on a single intelligent platform

The ServiceNow AI Platform delivers natively integrated AI with a strong emphasis on trust and transparency. Moveworks adds a natural, front-end experience that allows employees to interact with enterprise systems conversationally, wherever they work. The combined platform connects every request to autonomous fulfillment across IT, HR, customer service, and developer workflows—breaking down silos and accelerating time to value.

Agentic AI is already delivering impact at ServiceNow. Within the company, AI agents resolve 90% of IT requests and 89% of customer support issues autonomously, reducing resolution times by nearly seven times. Moveworks builds on this foundation with a proven enterprise footprint, including more than 100 technology integrations and customers such as Siemens, Toyota, and Unilever.

Today, the two companies share approximately 250 mutual customers, with a combined reach of 5.5 million employee users. Nearly 90% of Moveworks customers have deployed the platform to their entire workforce, highlighting strong enterprise-wide adoption.

The acquisition also brings hundreds of AI experts into ServiceNow, further accelerating innovation and execution of its AI roadmap. Together, ServiceNow and Moveworks aim to deliver transformational, end-to-end digital workflows that understand employee intent, connect to the right data and AI agents, and drive productivity across every corner of the business—all on a single, flexible, and scalable platform.