ServiceNow Delivers New Levels of Business Agility and Resilience for the COVID Economy

ServiceNow, a digital workflow company making work, work better for people, has unveiled the Now Platform Paris release, to help organizations remain agile and be resilient so they can grow and enhance their productivity during the COVID economy. With ServiceNow workflows, people can work smarter and organizations can realize faster time to value from their technology investments.

The COVID economy has exposed weak links in old value chains, driving a workflow revolution. Organizations that struggle to digitally transform and create great experiences for customers, employees, and partners in this new work environment are being left behind. According to IDC, 45 percent of organizations worldwide are now in economic decline or recession, with 64 percent of organizations worldwide planning to be early adopters of emerging tech. Those organizations that are digital laggards are more inclined to seek out emerging tech as a means of catching up.1 With nearly 80 percent of the Fortune-500 leveraging the Now Platform, ServiceNow is committed to delivering solutions that will help companies on their digital transformation journeys, whether their workforce is remote or planning an eventual return to the workplace.

Several leading organizations, including Microsoft, Zoom, Adobe, Uber, Accenture, Deloitte, Acorio, TPx, Veolia, Novant Health, Lone Star College, AEGIS Insurance Services, and City of Raleigh, are turning to the Now Platform and its Paris release capabilities to power their digital transformations.

“The C-suite realizes that 20th-century architectures are too slow and siloed in today’s fluid working environment, where they need speed and agility,” said Chirantan “CJ” Desai, chief product officer at ServiceNow. “The ServiceNow advantage has always been one architecture, one data model and one born-in-the-cloud platform that delivers workflows companies need and great experiences employees and customers expect. The Now Platform Paris release provides smart experiences powered by AI, resilient operations, and the ability to optimize spend. Together, they will provide businesses with the agility they need to help them thrive in the COVID economy.”

