ServiceNow enhances global partner program, unlocking new revenue and market opportunities for AI solutions

ServiceNow announced at ServiceNow Partner Kickoff a major expansion to its global partner program, including it has nearly quadrupled its investment in new incentives and specialisations to help partners capitalise on the rapid growth of ServiceNow AI solutions and deliver value to customers. Infosys and Cognizant have also been elevated to Global Elite partners, the highest level of partnership within the ServiceNow Partner Program.

This year, ServiceNow is offering substantial opportunities for partners to boost revenue and profitability through eligible discounts, rebates, and valuable credits that can be applied to training, professional services and other practice building resources. It is expanding its program offerings to introduce more opportunities for partners to elevate and differentiate AI offerings in the market. This includes:

Additional Product Line Achievements (PLA) for Now Assist to bolster credibility and support market positioning as a validated and trusted advisor with expertise in ServiceNow AI solutions.

Expanded Specialisations for partners to showcase their sales, product and customer success across GenAI and industries including Customer Experience GenAI, Employee Experience GenAI, ServiceOps GenAI, Cybersecurity and Tech Risk.

New GenAI Customer Value Partner of the Year award will honor partners who have successfully leveraged GenAI to drive customer value.

ServiceNow is committed to supporting partners with additional tools and resources as they build thriving ServiceNow practices and help customers accelerate their business transformation.

“Over the past two years, we have completely transformed our Partner Program, cultivating an ecosystem of specialised, industry-leading capabilities and services for our customers,” said Erica Volini, executive vice president, worldwide industries, partners, and go-to-market at ServiceNow. “Our continued investment is focused on empowering our partners with the resources they need to grow their business, expand their AI expertise, and deliver incredible outcomes for our shared customers.”

Elevating Cognizant and Infosys to Global Elite partners

The ServiceNow Partner Program, with more than 2,200 partners, is among the most comprehensive in the industry with rigorous training and certification requirements, and performance benchmarks to help ensure competency, capabilities, and customer success. Global Elite is the highest designation and represents companies that demonstrate the maximum level of global reach and expertise. Infosys and Cognizant join this exclusive group of strategic partners, which also includes Accenture, Deloitte, EY, and KPMG.

Building on more than a decade of collaboration, Infosys and ServiceNow are working together to transform customer experiences with GenAI-powered industry solutions. Announced at Knowledge 2024, the company is combining Infosys Cobalt with ServiceNow’s Now Assist capabilities to deliver managed services that increase productivity, enhance efficiency, and improve user experiences.

“The future of cloud and AI innovation requires strong partnerships,” said Anant Adya, executive vice president and service offering head, Infosys. “Our recognition as Global Elite by ServiceNow reaffirms our commitment to enterprise collaboration while ensuring our customers have the solutions and support, they need to successfully implement AI.”

Cognizant, which has been a longstanding partner of ServiceNow, is on a path to drive $1 billion in combined business. The establishment of Cognizant’s ServiceNow Business Group has helped customers accelerate the deployment of AI solutions and address critical IT challenges, including technical debt, operational effectiveness, and siloed systems. The company has also played a critical role in the go-to-market of ServiceNow’s Workflow Data Fabric as the first global systems integrator, helping customers quickly implement these innovative data solutions.

“Our Global Elite standing signifies the true power of enterprise collaboration,” said Jason Wojahn, chief executive officer at Thirdera, a Cognizant company. “With the rise of autonomous Agents, we look forward to continuing our work with ServiceNow to enhance how we innovate and advise on AI-driven transformations for customers globally.”