ServiceNow partners with Nvidia to accelerate enterprise adoption of Agentic AI

ServiceNow, the AI platform for business transformation announced a major expansion to its strategic partnership with NVIDIA to accelerate enterprise adoption of Agentic AI. The companies will use NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints to co‑develop native AI Agents within the ServiceNow platform, creating use cases fueled by business knowledge that customers simply choose to turn on.

NVIDIA will collaborate with ServiceNow to map out multiple AI agent use cases. With six years of joint innovation on AI models, along with several previously announced strategic collaborations, ServiceNow and NVIDIA are reshaping how businesses integrate AI into their operations.

The Now Platform is rapidly becoming a foundation for enterprise transformation in the evolving landscape of generative AI. By harnessing NVIDIA’s advanced AI infrastructure—such as the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, including the NVIDIA NeMo framework and NVIDIA NIM microservices running on NVIDIA DGX Cloud, and ServiceNow’s leading AI platform for business transformation, this partnership is supercharging productivity and streamlining complex workflows across industries.

“GenAI is a massive tailwind for our industry, and ServiceNow and NVIDIA are bringing the next wave of agentic AI to enterprises everywhere,” said ServiceNow Chairman and CEO Bill McDermott. “The transformative potential of AI is unfolding for enterprises in real time. CEOs are looking to ServiceNow and NVIDIA to modernise their businesses and lead them into an AI‑powered future. Together, our world‑class product and engineering teams are shoulder‑to‑shoulder, putting AI to work for our customers.”

“The convergence of accelerated computing and generative AI is advancing a new era of enterprise transformation,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO, NVIDIA. “Together, NVIDIA and ServiceNow are readying organisations for agentic AI services to unlock unprecedented productivity across industries.”

Enriching ServiceNow AI Agents with NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints for Cybersecurity

With unified, real‑time access to enterprise wide knowledge, tools, workflows, and data on the Now Platform, ServiceNow AI Agents – originally announced in September – can comprehend and interpret context, break down complex outcomes into smaller tasks, prioritise them, plan actions, and execute strategies to achieve desired results. Co‑development between ServiceNow and NVIDIA will expand out-of-the-box AI agent use cases into additional solution areas, beginning with security vulnerability.

Leveraging NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints, the companies will jointly develop Vulnerability Analysis for Container Security AI Agent to expand AI Agent capabilities beyond ticket resolutions to automate vulnerability analysis and make recommendations for human agents, with plans to add more throughout 2025. Customers will be able to quickly implement these turn‑key AI Agents, simply by turning them on from ServiceNow AI Agent Studio once available in 2025.

ServiceNow AI Agents reinvent workflows across the enterprise, from small and specialised tasks like single issue resolution, to running an entire incident response workflow. Guardrails — built using NVIDIA NeMo Guardrails software — for robust oversight are built in to help ensure organisations can add the levels of governance they need for their unique business processes. Initial use cases for Customer Service Management (CSM) AI Agents and IT Service Management (ITSM) AI Agents are expected to reduce mean time to resolution and make live agents more productive.

From partnering with Hugging Face on open‑access large language models (LLMs) for code generation to introducing telco‑specific AI solutions and being early adopters of NVIDIA NIM microservices, ServiceNow and NVIDIA are defining the future of AI‑powered business automation.

Accelerating the Value of GenAI Investments

ServiceNow and NVIDIA are showcasing the ability of enterprise AI to transform experiences and unlock unprecedented value for top innovators in industries around the world. By bringing NVIDIA’s AI‑powered capabilities into ServiceNow Now Assist, customers such as American Honda, the National Science Foundation, Siemens, TRIMEDX, and joint customers of ServiceNow and Visa benefit from more intelligent, scalable, and efficient AI‑driven solutions.