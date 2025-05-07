ServiceNow reimagines CRM for the AI era to sell, fulfill, and service on one unified platform providing exceptional end-to-end experiences

At ServiceNow’s annual customer and partner event, Knowledge 2025, ServiceNow, the AI platform for business transformation, unveiled the next milestone in its groundbreaking CRM designed to disrupt an industry long dominated by outdated, overbuilt systems. In a bold move to challenge the status quo, ServiceNow reimagines CRM for the AI era to sell, fulfill, and service on one unified platform to drive exceptional end‑to‑end experiences. AI‑powered CRM orchestrates work across departments for fast, seamless experiences across the entire customer lifecycle, reducing time spent swiveling between applications and customer requests. In addition, ServiceNow announced new AI agents for CRM that can complete tasks autonomously, scale call centers and sales teams, and make true self‑service a reality.

Traditional CRM serves as a system of record ending at the front office, putting customer acquisition and retention at risk. ServiceNow CRM is built for an AI‑first world, providing personalised and proactive experiences across the entire customer lifecycle. The ServiceNow AI Platform connects workflows across systems and departments, eliminating inefficient processes tied together by spreadsheets, shared inboxes, and human middleware.

ServiceNow CRM is growing at an impressive rate as customers demand a better way to connect sellers, agents, and field technicians all on the same unified platform. CRM is the company’s fastest‑growing workflow business with annual contract value (ACV) of $1.4 billion, growing 30% year‑over‑year as of year‑end 20241. The entire customer experience resides on a single platform supercharged with agentic AI capabilities, so businesses can deliver what customers want quickly, drive increased productivity, boost revenue opportunities, and foster a whole new level of customer loyalty.

“ServiceNow is delivering a groundbreaking new vision for CRM that transforms the entire customer experience around the powerful capabilities of AI. Far beyond rebranded chatbots, we’re enabling our customers to orchestrate end‑to‑end sales and service on a single AI‑powered platform, helping organisations manage the entire customer lifecycle with greater efficiency,” said John Ball, ServiceNow EVP and GM of CRM and Industry Workflows. “ServiceNow does things differently – delivering complete workflow automation from order capture through fulfillment, allowing customers to focus on value‑added selling and delivering exceptional service to their own customers, not wasting time tangled up in out‑of‑date systems.”

ServiceNow CRM partner The Whole Group has experienced the power of seamlessly connected data and AI‑powered workflows that maximise revenue, profit, and operational efficiency. The company has both accelerated time to value and decreased the cost of business model transformation by 40% when its customers leverage ServiceNow for CRM and build AI‑powered customer journeys on the ServiceNow AI platform.

“ServiceNow’s vision for modern CRM fuels The Whole Group’s ability to rapidly design and deploy the AI‑powered, dynamic, and intelligent business models needed to compete and lead. The ServiceNow AI Platform enables us to accelerate transformation and reduce technical complexity for our customers, so they can implement more innovative solutions that maximise revenue, profit, and operational efficiency,” said Paul Andrew, cofounder & co-CEO, The Whole Group.

AI Agents power seamless, intelligent customer experiences

Today’s customers expect more than fast service—they want personalised, proactive experiences that anticipate their needs and resolve issues without friction. New capabilities in ServiceNow CRM deliver intelligent solutions to help businesses shift from reactive customer service to proactive engagement and ensure consistent end‑to‑end service experiences across departments.

ServiceNow unveiled CRM AI Agents, a suite of specialised AI agents designed to autonomously orchestrate and complete tasks across the entire customer lifecycle—from selling and fulfilling to servicing. Unlike traditional automation requiring predefined rules, these AI agents can dynamically determine the best course of action by resolving inquiries instantly, routing complex cases with full context, and managing workflows across departments. These agents start with conversational interactions to capture customer requests, and can then seamlessly manage the entire fulfillment process, coordinating with live agents when human intervention is needed.

At ServiceNow, AI agents are already automating 37% of the company’s customer support case workflows. By scaling live call center agents, they boost efficiency, accelerate resolutions, and enhance customer engagement, enabling businesses to shift to proactive, autonomous AI‑driven experiences.

The news follows a drumbeat of innovation from the ServiceNow CRM and Industry Workflows business, an innovator in the customer service and support market since 2016. In April, ServiceNow signed a definitive agreement to acquire Logik.ai, an industry leader with a modern, AI‑powered, and composable CPQ solution to expand ServiceNow’s growing CRM footprint and empower sales organisations to close deals faster, boost productivity levels, and achieve greater efficiency. ServiceNow’s recent Yokohama platform release also strengthened CRM capabilities like self‑service commerce portals, turnkey CCaaS integrations, and AI agents designed specifically for CRM use cases.

By connecting AI, data, and workflows organisation‑wide on a single platform, ServiceNow is advancing in its CRM leadership to sell, fulfill and service from first contact to resolution.

What our customers are saying

“Traditional CRMs can’t keep up with the ever‑increasing customer demands for highest‑quality service. With ServiceNow CRM, we’re putting AI to work to drive customer loyalty through faster resolutions, lower case volumes, accurate configurations, while also reducing costs,” said Paolo Juvara, chief digital transformation officer at Pure Storage. “Our ability to service and deliver on a single platform means better service for our customers — we’re delivering smarter, proactive, connected experiences at scale.”

“We have a strong vision for how technology can better serve rural communities and agriculture — and ServiceNow is helping us bring it to life,” said Tiffany Smith, chief security officer and head of IT operations at Farm Credit Mid‑America. “With ServiceNow’s AI‑powered platform, we can ensure our team members have the tools and the insights they need to resolve issues faster and deliver the consistent, quality service our customers count on. It’s about more than just managing costs and finding efficiencies—it’s about driving innovation and fulfilling our commitment to put customers at the heart of everything we do.”

“AI isn’t just a buzzword at ProAssurance, it’s a game‑changer,” said Max Malloy, vice president of digital experience and strategy at ProAssurance. “We’re harnessing the intelligence of ServiceNow’s Agentic AI into our Insurance Customer Portal Support system to help categorise, summarise, and resolve requests and issues faster than ever. We are already seeing the power of technology across our team. With ServiceNow’s AI‑powered CRM, we’re excited to scale what’s working and bring ev