ServiceNow to boost CRM offering with acquisition of Logik.ai’s best-in-class, AI-powered CPQ solution

ServiceNow announced it signed a definitive agreement to acquire Logik.ai. Logik.ai’s capabilities for sales and commerce will expand ServiceNow’s growing CRM footprint and empower sales organisations to close deals faster, boost productivity levels, and achieve greater efficiency. The acquisition will accelerate ServiceNow’s momentum in Sales and Order Management (SOM), the critical process that governs the commercial lifecycle from opportunity management, quoting, and order placement, through fulfillment and delivery, to renewals and expansions.

Companies in every industry struggle with ineffective sales processes due to complex product configurations, pricing inconsistencies, and error‑prone manual quoting. Sales teams waste valuable time navigating spreadsheets, outdated pricing models, and disconnected approval workflows, leading to delayed deals, lost revenue opportunities, and frustrated customers. This is especially evident in industries such as manufacturing, high tech, and medical device sales, where the complexities of products and services demand extreme precision and agility.

Logik.ai integrates AI into its modern CPQ solution to accelerate the entire transaction management cycle through an advanced rules engine that solves for speed, simplicity, and scale while powering a consumer‑grade experience for both sellers and buyers. ServiceNow CRM & Industry Workflows, already ServiceNow’s fastest‑growing business, plus Logik.ai’s best‑in‑class capabilities for AI‑powered selling, will drive new levels of performance in sales and commerce for customers.

“ServiceNow is advancing our commitment to offer robust, deeply connected CRM tools. The CPQ space is evolving, and Logik.ai is leading the way to a simpler, AI‑powered selling experience across channels. By adding Logik.ai’s industry‑leading sales and commerce solution to our CRM offering, ServiceNow will further enhance our capability to sell, fulfill, and service on a single platform. It’s about delivering a fundamentally different vision and approach to traditional CRM and CPQ offerings — one that addresses the real pain points in connecting end‑to‑end customer experiences,” said John Ball, EVP and GM of CRM & Industry Workflows at ServiceNow.

“Customers want consumer‑grade experiences that are simple, scalable, fast, and accurate so they can focus on what matters most: closing deals, enabling customer success, and driving expansion opportunities. Logik.ai’s next generation technology will enable us to rapidly deliver that unique value. When combined with our powerful AI platform for business transformation, we will redefine what a leading CRM solution can do,” continued Ball.

“We invested early in innovations like AI and consumer‑grade experiences that are rewriting how products of any complexity are sold. ServiceNow CRM is built for the era of AI, making it the perfect partner to continue that momentum,” said Christopher Shutts, CEO and cofounder of Logik.ai. “Businesses are frustrated by solutions that force them into slow and cumbersome experiences that weigh down sales productivity. Logik.ai’s transformative solution combined with ServiceNow’s innovative, AI‑fueled platform ensures speed and efficiency through the full sales lifecycle from lead and opportunity through to fulfillment, renewal, and upsell. We look forward to becoming part of ServiceNow to help customers achieve greater simplicity and scale across the entire CRM process.”

Make sales cycles seamless with smarter CPQ

Logik.ai offers seamless experiences for stakeholders across a multitude of sales workflows, including direct sales, partner, direct‑to‑business, consumer self‑service, and more. Logik.ai’s flexible, composable solution is designed for speed and handling large volumes of users and quote lines at scale, and the company is driving success for brands such as Keysight, Oldcastle Infrastructure, Lamons, CORT, and more.

Logik.ai, which already integrates with nearly 50 technology partners, including ServiceNow, will seamlessly connect with ServiceNow’s Customer Service Management and Sales and Order Management solutions to streamline complex selling processes and unlock more efficient self‑service capabilities for customers and partners. This advancement will be a natural step forward in ServiceNow’s CRM strategy, building on core strengths of connecting functional teams and powering simple, efficient workflows.

ServiceNow’s CRM offering addresses the full customer lifecycle, from sales and service in the front office, to order management and fulfillment to renewals and upsells. The company’s recently announced Yokohama platform release further strengthens its CRM & Industry Workflows business with capabilities like self service commerce portals, turnkey CCaaS integrations, and AI agents designed specifically for CRM use cases. These include CSM triage agents for customer service cases, as well as network test and repair AI agents, all designed to reduce friction and unify the customer experience on a single platform.

An innovator in the customer service and support market since 2016, ServiceNow transforms customer experiences through the power of the ServiceNow Platform, which connects people, data, and systems organisation‑wide to provide frictionless customer service and sales, from first contact to resolution.