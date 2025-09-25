ServiceNow University launches in India to empower 1 mn learners with future-ready AI skills

ServiceNow, the AI platform for business transformation, today announced the launch of ServiceNow University in India. The new learning platform is designed to close critical skills gaps in an AI-driven world and was unveiled at the first-ever ServiceNow AI Skills Summit in Hyderabad. The event drew 1,200 students in person and over 20,000 participants virtually across the country, alongside representatives from AICTE, Ministry of Education, Government of India, Future Skills Prime, NASSCOM, Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, academic partners, and ServiceNow ecosystem partners.

At the Summit, ServiceNow outlined its vision to upskill 1 million learners in India by 2027, contributing to its global goal of reaching 3 million learners worldwide. The company currently has 318,000 active learners and 116,000 certified professionals through programs that prepare university students for jobs and enable early career hiring to meet the needs of partners and customers.

Sumeet Mathur, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, ServiceNow India Technology & Business Center, said, “Organizations are adopting AI at record speed, but there simply aren’t enough skilled professionals to power this transformation. Our research shows that 26% of Indian organizations are still uncertain about the skills their people will need, even as AI reshapes work at record speed. That uncertainty is exactly what ServiceNow University is designed to address. By focusing on AI fluency, problem-solving, and innovation at scale, we can help India’s talent turn disruption into opportunity. Our vision is simple: to prepare the next one million AI-ready professionals who will lead the future of work.”

Advertisement

Agentic AI and India’s Rising Skill Deficit

According to the 2025 ServiceNow AI Skills Research, Agentic AI is expected to reshape more than 10.35 million jobs in India by 2030. India is also projected to add 3 million new tech workers over the next five years, driven by the AI wave. Industries such as manufacturing, retail, and education are already experiencing workforce shifts as enterprises seek AI-focused roles blending data, design, and analytics. The Government of India’s National Skill Gap Study highlights severe shortages, including demand for 200,000–225,000 data engineers and 40,000–50,000 data security professionals.

ServiceNow University to Shape Future-Ready Skills

ServiceNow University is designed to help learners grow, adapt, and thrive in this evolving environment. By integrating the science of play, the platform creates engaging, gamified learning journeys to build both technical and human skills. Features include:

• Free, on-demand courses with assessments and digital credentials, along with points, badges, and ranks to showcase growth

• AI-powered personalization through “The University of You,” tailoring content and tracking learner achievements

• Bite-sized curriculum covering AI, technical, and human skills

• India-specific career pathways for administrators, developers, implementers, platform owners, and SecOps professionals, aligned with fast-growing roles in software development, data engineering, and web development

Collaborating for Impact

The launch underscores ServiceNow’s deep collaboration with academic and industry partners in India. Through initiatives such as curriculum integration with universities, engagement with AICTE and state higher education councils, and partnerships with government skilling bodies, ServiceNow aims to expand access to AI-powered learning and align training with the country’s fastest-growing job categories.

India remains one of ServiceNow’s most strategic markets, and with ServiceNow University, the company is strengthening its commitment to equip Indian learners with future-ready AI skills, resilient career pathways, and opportunities to thrive in the digital economy of tomorrow.