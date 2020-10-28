SG Analytics announces 15 % increase in talent pool in a second hiring drive amidst COVID 19  

Read Article

SG Analytics, a leading research and analytics company has announced its plans to further increase its talent pool by 15%. With a team of 900+ people, this is the second time the company has announced a hiring drive since May 2020 when it increased its team-size by 20% amidst the COVID 19 outbreak. In these current, unprecedented times when many companies are struggling to retain their talent, SG Analytics’ announcement regarding its hiring plans comes as a positive signal of growth and recovery for jobseekers and a staggering economy, in general.

SG Analytics has proactively leveraged the COVID 19 crisis induced uncertainty in 2020 to expand and strengthen its Data Analytics offering significantly. As part of this, the company has hired several senior-level executives to drive its Data Analytics services including, Dr. Chiranjiv Roy – SVP, Data Analytics (Ex Nissan Motors, Mercedes Benz, Hewlett Packard Enterprises and HSBC Data Analytics), Mihir Saudagar – VP, Data Analytics (IIT Kharagpur, Ex Amazon, Barclays) , Ashish Pahwa – AVP, Data Analytics & Technology & Rahul Pandey – AVP, Data Analytics & Technology amongst others.

According to Sushant Gupta, Founder & CEO of SG Analytics, “During the COVID times, we have not looked back or worried too much; we have used this time to strengthen our team in the data analytics area so that going forward in 2021, we are very well positioned to really use our team and culture to serve our clients well and get new set of clients. We operate across 4 major sectors and we want to go deeper in those sectors so that we build true partnerships with our clients as well as our people.”

Like its first hiring drive amidst the pandemic, the company has ensured safety of its new hires through a virtual onboarding process.

