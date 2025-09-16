SG Bats teams up with Salesforce in first-ever collaboration to digitise India’s cricket equipment industry

Sanspareils Greenlands (SG) and Salesforce announced a strategic collaboration to digitise SG Cricket’s trade channel sales operations and dealer management system. The unified Salesforce platform will give SG a complete 360-degree view of its customers and dealers by connecting previously siloed data, enabling real-time insights, faster decision-making, and more unified dealer experiences.

As part of its digital transformation journey, SG Bats will leverage Salesforce Service Cloud to automate workflows, improve field productivity, streamline customer support operations, and strengthen partner relationships through a unified Dealer Management System. This marks a significant milestone towards realising the technology vision for one of India’s most popular and respected cricket bat brands. Salesforce will drive unique yet unified experiences for SG Bat’s extensive network of over 850 dealers throughout India and its varied product range, encompassing cricket equipment, protective gear, footwear, and sportswear. The collaboration positions SG to harness AI-driven insights to expand into new markets while strengthening its existing dealer network.

While Salesforce has previously partnered with other sporting goods manufacturers, this collaboration represents Salesforce’s first partnership within India’s cricket equipment ecosystem, highlighting the company’s expanding presence across diverse manufacturing sectors.

Aditi Sharma, Regional Vice President for Sales, Salesforce India, said, “In today’s rapidly evolving industrial landscape, the revolutionary power of AI is igniting a new era of manufacturing excellence, transforming legacy companies like SG at their core. This isn’t just about adopting new technology – it’s about unleashing a seismic shift toward intelligent, predictive, and adaptive manufacturing that redefines what’s possible. In a country where the passion for cricket runs deep, we are delighted to be a part of this journey harnessing our AI-powered platform to create ground-breaking production lines, supercharge operational efficiency, and forge a future of limitless, data-driven growth.”

Paras Anand, CEO, Sanspareils Greenlands, said, “As customer expectations continue to evolve in the sports industry, we believe the future of sports equipment manufacturing lies in data agility, real-time responsiveness, and intelligent decision-making. This collaboration with Salesforce is more than just a technology upgrade; it’s about future-proofing our organisation by embedding intelligence into every dealer interaction and sales touchpoint. By digitising our entire trade channel, we are laying the foundation for a connected, scalable enterprise that can thrive in India’s rapidly expanding sports ecosystem while maintaining the precision and excellence that SG has been known for decades.”

As part of the ongoing product innovation, Salesforce continues to expand the boundaries of enterprise AI with Agentforce — the Salesforce Platform that enables companies to build and deploy AI agents capable of autonomously taking action across business functions. Agentforce represents the next evolution of Salesforce, a platform where AI agents work alongside humans to create a digital workforce that amplifies human potential and delivers results with unmatched speed and intelligence.