Sharad Sanghi appointed as the Leader of NTT India

NTT Ltd is bringing together three key business entities as a single organization, effective on 1 January 2021. The new operating company will be built on the foundations of NTT India Pvt. Ltd., NTT Com India and Netmagic.

Through this integrated entity, NTT Ltd. will bring innovative technology services and solutions to the extended client base in India. The integration will enhance the organization’s end-to-end ability to better serve and delight its clients with both transformational services elements including managed hybrid infrastructure, and cloud services, as well as with its foundational technology solutions and services. Its employees will also have more opportunities to thrive and grow on an even bigger stage and can serve and engage more meaningfully with the communities.

Sharad Sanghi will be appointed Leader of the India business on 1 January 2021. Sanghi is the CEO – Global Data Centers and Cloud Infrastructure (India) of NTT Ltd. (also known as NTT-Netmagic) and brings over 20 years of experience in developing internet backbone infrastructure and providing internet services. Sanghi is a dynamic and respected business leader and builder. Amongst other achievements, Sanghi successfully established and grew Netmagic as an India market leader in data center and cloud services. His strong leadership, coupled with his understanding of the India market and the NTT businesses, will be invaluable as the three companies come together as one organization.

As previously announced, Kiran Bhagwanani has assumed the role of Senior Vice President, GTM, Asia Pacific for NTT Ltd. since April 2020. In the last 10 years, under Bhagwanani’s capable leadership, the India business has grown exponentially, to emerge as one of the largest country operations in NTT Ltd. globally.

NTT Ltd.’s Asia Pacific Chief Executive Officer, John Lombard said, “I want to express my sincere thanks to both Kiran and Sharad for their impactful contributions they’ve made during their tenures in their respective India leadership roles. Over the next two months, Kiran and Sharad will work together to ensure a smooth leadership transition and continue to deliver on our client commitments. I am confident that Sharad has the leadership track record and breadth of experience that are critical to lead and transform the business with a strong focus on clients, partners and people. I wish Sharad and the India team great success as we launch the next phase of growth in one of the most important markets worldwide for NTT Ltd”.

Commenting on the announcement, Kiran Bhagwanani, CEO, GTM, APAC, NTT Ltd. and current India CEO said, “Over the years, we have had the privilege of building multi-year technology partnerships with marquee clients in India. With the formation of NTT Ltd. last year, we became the go-to partner for our clients with the ability to offer the entire ICT stack for their digital transformation journey. The positive feedback received from our clients who turned to us during the unprecedented turbulent times has made my journey particularly enriching and satisfying. I am confident that Sharad Sanghi, with his remarkable business acumen and leadership qualities will help the business scale new heights. With the deeper integration of our companies, reinforced with the capabilities of the largest data center and cloud infrastructure player in India, we will truly see the power of OneNTT”.

On his new role, Sharad Sanghi said, “The coming together of three NTT businesses in the Indian subcontinent is a strategic move in the right direction. I’m extremely pleased to take on this larger responsibility for the integrated NTT India business. This reinforces our commitment to helping our clients derive greater value while delivering business outcomes – with an integrated approach to hosted infrastructure, connectivity, security and managed support. The integration will also help us strengthen our growth plans in India”.

