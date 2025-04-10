Sheeltron Digital Systems collaborates with Seagate Technology to offer enterprise data storage solutions in India

Sheeltron Digital Systems Pvt Ltd. announced its collaboration with Seagate Technology to deliver Seagate’s cutting-edge enterprise data storage solutions to India.

With this agreement Sheeltron Digital Systems incorporates Seagate’s enterprise data storage solutions into its comprehensive suite of IT services and solutions, further enhancing its offerings to meet the growing storage demands of businesses in India.

With over 45 years of innovation, Seagate is a global leader in mass-capacity data storage solutions. Its enterprise data storage systems portfolio is uniquely designed to address the storage challenges businesses face in managing, accessing, and protecting their data. This includes Seagate’s Exos CORVAULT, a self-healing, high-performance, efficient, and durable multi-petabyte capacity block storage system.

Chandraprakash Parekh, Director of Sheeltron Digital Systems, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Seagate, a leader in mass-capacity data storage, to offer advanced, scalable and secure storage solutions to our diverse customer base, including SMEs, public companies and government agencies in India, addressing the evolving market demands. This collaboration is not only a significant milestone for India’s enterprise landscape but also a key step in our journey to becoming a comprehensive IT solutions provider in the enterprise storage sector.”

Sameer Bhatia, Director of Asia Pacific Consumer Business Group and Country Manager for India & SAARC at Seagate, said: “We are excited to work with Sheeltron Digital System to bring Seagate’s enterprise data storage solutions to businesses across India. As India continues to embrace digital transformation and AI, Seagate is committed to delivering breakthrough technology that help businesses navigate the evolving data landscape. With Sheeltron Digital Systems’ local expertise and Seagate’s industry-leading solutions, we are confident that businesses in India will be well-positioned to navigate their evolving data challenges and achieve sustainable growth.”